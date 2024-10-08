Journalist Pete O'Rourke has provided a worrying update regarding the fitness of Alisson at Liverpool, following his latest injury setback.

Liverpool suffer Alisson injury blow

The Reds may have won 1-0 away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League last Saturday, but it came at a cost, with Alisson leaving the field during the second half. The Brazilian knew straight away that he had suffered a hamstring injury, kicking a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass straight into touch before going down in a heap on the pitch.

It is a huge concern for Liverpool, considering Alisson hasn't only cemented his status as a genuine Anfield legend, but also because he is arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers in recent memory, playing with remarkable consistency ever since joining from Roma in the summer of 2018, winning the Premier League, Champions League and many other trophies along the way.

It remains to be seen how long the 32-year-old is going to be out of action for, but not for the first time, it looks as though Caoimhin Kelleher is going to have to fill in between the sticks after the international break, as his teammate's reputation as an injury-prone 'keeper continues to grow.

According to Football Insider's O'Rourke, Alisson's injury-plagued nature has now become "concerning" for Liverpool's medics, with the update pointing out that the Brazil star has "missed 40 games for the Reds during the past five seasons, which is more than any other goalkeeper in the league."

His fitness issues are now "something the club are aware of", which is seen as a big reason why Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia in the summer transfer window. He has remained on loan there for at least this season, but it could be that he heads to Anfield next summer, depending on Alisson's situation.

There is no doubt that he feels more injury-prone than most goalkeepers, considering it is the one position where fitness issues seem to happen less regularly, and having him out for an extended period again could have a massive impact on Liverpool's title hopes.

All of his current and former Reds teammates are well aware of how priceless Alisson is, with James Milner saying of him back in 2022: "Ali probably had a bit more work to do than we would like but he is world-class, so that helps us out a lot. With or without his beard, he’s just as good. So, that’s nice."

The hope is that Alisson returns as soon after the international break as possible, but the past suggests that when he picks up an injury problem he can be slow to recover from it, spending lengthy spells on the sidelines in the process.

For now, he remains the undisputed No.1 at Anfield, and will hopefully stay put for many years, but if the injuries keep happening, they may have to turn to Mamardashvili.