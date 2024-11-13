As Rangers chase attacking reinforcements in 2025, Pete O'Rourke has issued an update on what he's now heard from Romania on Rangers' pursuit of FCSB's Darius Olaru.

Rangers transfer news

Following defeat against title rivals Aberdeen, Philippe Clement looked destined to lose his job at Ibrox before turning things around at the perfect time. Since that 2-1 defeat, Rangers have defeated Motherwell, earned a point against Olympiacos in the Europa League and defeated Hearts to ease at least some pressure on their manager.

What has far from helped the Belgian in a season of struggle is, of course, Rangers' recent finances. The Gers reported a pre-tax loss of £17.2m to add to their woes and hand Clement the difficult task of turning things around without necessarily receiving financial backing in the transfer market.

It represents the ultimate frustration for those at Ibrox, who saw their side crowned Scottish champions and on the up just four years ago. Now left struggling on and off the pitch, O'Rourke has issued more bad news regarding the Gers' pursuit of Olaru.

According to O'Rourke, Rangers have indeed been keeping tabs on Olaru in an attempt to add some goals to their midfield, but what he's heard is that FCSB will demand a "decent fee", and that will price the Scottish giants out of a move for the 26-year-old.

In fact, well-placed sources closer to home have reportedly told O'Rourke that ready-made funds aren't available for Clement at this time, leaving the manager to come up with internal solutions if he wants to fix his side's problems.

Nine points adrift in the Scottish Premiership title race, sat third and unlikely to welcome reinforcements, to say that Rangers are running out of reasons to be positive would be an understatement. If things do change, however, then Olaru is certainly a player they'd be wise to welcome.

Olaru would help stop the rot at Rangers

After a summer clear-out saw the likes of John Lundstram and Ryan Jack depart, Rangers opted to welcome younger players and those who were always unlikely to make an instant impact on Clement's side. And as a result, they've paid the price ever since. Olaru wouldn't come under that category, however.

26 years old and the captain of FCSB, the midfielder would go a long way towards steering Rangers back in the right direction. Not only would he add much-needed leadership at the heart of Clement's side, but also goal contributions from the middle of the park. The Romanian has scored an impressive 10 goals and recorded a further five assists in 21 games in all competitions for FCSB so far this season in the type of record that would hand Rangers an instant boost.

For now, however, those at Ibrox can merely window shop rather than invest thanks to their current financial position. They must hope that, by the time they rediscover their balance off the pitch, they're still in a strong enough position to welcome talents of Olaru's calibre.