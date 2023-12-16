Journalist Dean Jones has shared an "interesting" transfer update on West Ham United and their pursuit of Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy.

Steidten targeting new striker in January

Technical director Tim Steidten is rumoured to be growing in power at the club, with insider ExWHUemployee claiming he is now viewed as co-chairman David Sullivan's 'right-hand man' behind-the-scenes.

The German was employed earlier this year to assist West Ham in their recruitment, and it is believed his "main focus" is now bringing in a striker next month.

The January window is open for business in just under two weeks, with other reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano claiming West Ham's board are "working" on transfers for the winter window.

Many strikers are regularly being tipped as candidates to strengthen manager David Moyes' forward line. RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner could reportedly join West Ham as one option, while there have also been links to Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, Bayer Leverkusen starlet Adam Hlozek, Paris-Saint Germain forward Hugo Ekitike and, of course, Guirassy.

The Guinea international has been in scintillating form this campaign, scoring 16 goals in just 12 Bundesliga appearances. He also sits just behind Harry Kane in the division's scoring charts, with Guirassy's contract also containing a very tempting £15 million release clause.

West Ham are among the sides chasing a deal for the 27-year-old, and according to GiveMeSport reporter Jones, they stand a decent chance of landing him if certain conditions are met.

Speaking to GMS, Jones says West Ham are sure-fire contenders for Guirassy who is in "red-hot" form right now.

“The race to sign Guirassy is getting quite interesting because half the Premier League are now considering whether they should be signing him in January, but I’m learning that this will probably come down to big pay offers," said the reporter.

“The release clause makes an actual transfer relatively easy to get going, but because of that, the player himself will probably be looking for a handsome package that lands in his account, and as such, I think it’ll come down to who can put the best terms on the table.

“West Ham are definitely on the lookout for a striker, and they would probably have a decent chance of getting him if they are willing to push the boat out and offer him the sort of deal they might not usually put out there for a player of this age that has had this career path.

“But he’s on fire, a European boot contender, and goals are hard to find these days at the top level.”

The African's record is made all the more impressive by the fact he sustained an injury earlier this campaign. Despite missing a chunk of matches, he is still among the Bundesliga's most potent marksmen by goals scored, a sure indication he would seriously strengthen Moyes' options.