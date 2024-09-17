One journalist has provided an update on the future of Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, as the German is coming under significant pressure following a slow start to the new Championship season.

Leeds suffer first Championship defeat to Burnley

It has been a mixed start to the season for Leeds, as they started the campaign unbeaten in their opening four league games. But out of those four, it was only two that were won, as they got their season underway with draws to Portsmouth and West Brom as well as being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Middlesbrough.

That slow start meant the Whites were playing catch up, but wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City saw the Yorkshire side climb back up the table. However, it wasn’t a good return from international football, as they were beaten 1-0 by Burnley at Elland Road, a result that has put Farke under pressure.

So much so that YEP reporter Graham Smyth believes Farke’s future at Leeds no longer feels “as certain as it once did." Farke is under pressure to deliver promotion to the Premier League after failing to do so last season.

Smith wrote on Farke’s situation: “And what about the right manager for where Leeds United are in a year’s time? The question naturally asked itself as Kinnear’s statement hung in the air.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United stats Matches 61 Won 33 Drawn 13 Lost 15

“There is, of course, only one way that Farke will be at Leeds come September 2025, and that is if they are playing Premier League football. Even then, it does not feel as certain as it once did, because of the way the window played out, because of what he said, what Kinnear said, and what fans were left saying after the 1-0 defeat by Burnley.”

There has now been a further update from a journalist on the future of Farke at Leeds United.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Farke is now “under pressure” at Leeds after their disappointing start to the season. This is the German’s second season at Elland Road, but he is already coming under scrutiny to deliver as he failed to seal promotion last term.

The Whites then endured a very busy and difficult summer, as they lost several key players to Premier League clubs. That has left them somewhat short in key areas of the pitch, and it appears results are being impacted because of it.

Leeds have picked up just eight points from a total of 15 so far this season, and after the defeat to the Clarets, Farke needs to deliver promotion this season after last season’s failure. The Leeds board expect to be back in the top flight next season, and they are aware that last season they made a slow start to the campaign but were able to compete for promotion and finish in the top six.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday as they face Cardiff City, and it seems that Farke will still be in charge of that match, but knowing a win is a must.