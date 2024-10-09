Journalist shares new Southampton update on future of Russell Martin

There has been an update regarding the future of Southampton manager Russell Martin during this international break, as reported by a journalist.

It has been a disappointing and frustrating start to the new season for the Saints, as they are yet to win a game in the Premier League after seven matches, with their only point coming in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, so much so that pressure is starting to significantly grow on Martin.

Martin guided the Saints to promotion last season, his first promotion since becoming a manager, and he now finds himself managing in the Premier League for the first time in his career. While Southampton continues to play an attractive brand of football, results haven’t come with it, and that could see a change in the dugout.

It was reported recently that Southampton’s majority owner, Dragan Solak, is considering the position of Martin. Solak is keen to ensure the Saints cement themselves in the Premier League, but according to this update, he has been left “reeling” from their start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, away from Martin, Tyler Dibling, who has been a shining light for the Saints this season, is now attracting interest from some of England’s biggest clubs. The 18-year-old has reportedly been watched by scouts of these clubs on multiple occasions after impressing in the seven league games he has played.

However, there has now been a further update on the future of Martin, as supporters will be keen to know what is going to happen over this international break.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke in the past 24 hours, Southampton’s hierarchy are now set to meet and hold talks over the future of Martin. The 38-year-old is said to be fighting for his job, as their winless start to the new Premier League season has them sitting joint-bottom of the table.

Martin took charge of the Saints at the beginning of last season, and despite a few bumpy patches, it was a very successful first campaign, as the club won promotion to the top flight. That success is believed to mean that Martin still has some credit in the bank, but poor results this season are putting him under pressure.

The report states that the way the club has been beaten has raised concerns among the hierarchy, as Southampton have already conceded 15 goals in the league. It goes on to state that it is going to be a key couple of weeks post-international break for Martin as he needs to start turning things around.

Russell Martin's Southampton record Games 63 Won 32 Drawn 12 Lost 19 Points 108 Points per game 1.71

It is believed that Martin could continue in his role at Southampton until the next international break in November, but if results don’t improve between now and then, then they could make a decision to bring in a new manager. The Saints face games against Leicester City, Manchester City, Everton, and Wolves in the next couple of weeks, games that Martin will know he needs to pick up some results.