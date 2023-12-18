A significant update has emerged regarding Newcastle United's pursuit of a "superb" Premier League player, with journalist Ben Jacobs assessing the situation.

Will Newcastle sign a Tonali replacement?

The Magpies' midfield looked well-stocked at the start of the season, and the addition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan was their most high-profile piece of transfer business. Unfortunately, the club have been rocked by the 10-month suspension that has come Tonali's way for breaching betting rules before he even joined, meaning he won't play another minute this season.

Since then, it has become clear that Eddie Howe should look to bring in a January replacement to help fill the void, with Kalvin Phillips arguably emerging as the most likely option to come in. He has no future at Manchester City, as he continues to lack playing time, and a move away is required to kick-start his career.

He isn't the only player who has emerged as a target, however, with Ruben Neves linked with leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and returning to the Premier League, among others.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs admitted that Newcastle's move for Kalvin Phillips in January may not happen, despite the overwhelming reports suggesting otherwise.

"I think that Phillips is looking for game time, and whoever can offer him game time helps Phillips ahead of Euro 2024 and that's the priority for the player to play. And other than that, I think that there's no major consideration. Of course, he can go somewhere and play European football, but that's not Newcastle in the second half of the season. It's a bonus. And I'm not so sure contrary to some reports that it's suddenly Newcastle as front runner.

"Newcastle have always been there, and Newcastle are looking for Tonali cover. And if Tonali agrees to a wage cut, then Newcastle can move a bit more freely. Otherwise, Newcastle are going to have a very quiet January, and probably will only consider loans."

This is a worrying update from a Newcastle perspective, considering what an ideal signing Phillips could be next month, ticking so many boxes when it comes to what Howe needs. The 28-year-old is a player with so much experience, with Phillips winning 31 caps for England, and he can provide the box-to-box energy that Tonali was bringing to the team before his suspension.

The Englishman also has a point to prove ahead of Euro 2024, in terms of getting into the starting lineup, so Newcastle would likely be bringing in a player fully focused and raring to go, and a loan move could even potentially turn into a permanent one over time.

This is someone who Xavi has described as "superb" in the past, following his performances for England at Euro 2020, and the hope is that a transfer still comes to fruition in January, despite this update throwing the move into doubt.