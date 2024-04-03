In a summer that should see Rangers in a position of strength if they win the Scottish Premiership, Philippe Clement faces the growing prospect of losing as many as six players on free deals, much to his frustration.

Rangers transfer news

Ahead of Clememt's first summer in charge, he has the chance to make a long-lasting impact on his side with links already emerging to the likes of Gijs Smal and a permanent deal for Oscar Cortes, who has impressed on loan. If the Gers have been this good without a full season or summer transfer window under Clement, then it's easy to worry for Celtic's title ambitions next season.

As things stand in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers sit just one point behind Celtic with a game in hand and the most important Old Firm derby for a long time just around the corner. Clement has the chance to all but complete an incredible title turnaround and cement his place in the Ibrox history books without even taking charge of a full campaign.

But it's not all good news at Ibrox, with several players set to leave on free deals this summer as things stand. According to Matthew Lindsay of Rangers Review, Clement is unhappy at the prospect of losing six players in free deals this summer. Those six players are Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, John McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe.

Lundstram's situation will particularly frustrate Rangers fans, given that earlier reports indicated that a new contract for the midfielder was seen as a priority at Ibrox ahead of this summer. Yet, now in April, Lundstram is still on course to leave on a free. Meanwhile, the likes of Jack offer plenty of experience when fit, perhaps raising questions as to why he's being allowed to leave for free this summer.

Rangers must focus efforts on Lundstram deal

With 27 starts to his name in Rangers' 30 Scottish Premiership games this season, there's no doubt that Lundstram is one of the most important members of Clement's squad, highlighting the need to sort his contract situation as soon as possible. The longer that the Gers fail to agree a new deal, the more likely the former Sheffield United midfielder is to leave.

If Clement's side are to pick up where they're likely to leave off come next season, keeping hold of players of Lundstram's calibre is arguably more important than ever.

Lundstram earned plenty of praise during his Sheffield United days, with former teammate Billy Sharp once telling the Sheffield Star: "He’s got all the attributes. He runs so much in a game, he provides assists and goals. He’s a real menace to other teams and a great player to have. He gives us a lot of energy and he got an assist as well, which is important.”

With that said, it's no surprise that Clement is reportedly unhappy over the prospect of losing not just one of his most important midfielders but five other players on top of that ahead of a crucial summer transfer window approaching.