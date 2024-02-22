It's been a rough couple of months for Sunderland, who sacked Tony Mowbray in favour of Michael Beale, only to dismiss the former Rangers boss after just 12 games in charge. As the summer approaches, those at The Stadium of Light have some crucial decisions to make, including about the future of star man Jack Clarke.

Sunderland transfer news

It's difficult to predict just who might arrive in the summer transfer window, given that we're yet to see who's next to enter the dugout at Sunderland. As things stand, Mike Dodds will be in charge until the end of the season, when the Black Cats will appoint what they hope to be a more permanent solution. He will also be joined by Anthony Hayes, as announced by the club.

So far, names such as Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper have been mentioned, alongside a lesser-known but equally as impressive option in the form of Marek Papszun, when it comes to options that Sunderland could turn to this summer. Whether it be Cooper, Heckingbottom, Papszun or another option however, the next manager may be forced to cope without one star man.

According to Pete O'Rourke, Sunderland have become resigned to losing Clarke this summer, having already received interest from the likes of Lazio in the January transfer window, rejecting a reported £14m bid. Sources close to the club reportedly told O'Rourke that "Sunderland face a huge battle" to keep hold of the winger in the coming months.

With West Ham United, Burnley and Brentford all apparently keen on his signature, Clarke could have a vital decision to make when the summer transfer window swings open.

"Great" Clarke has earned top-flight chance

Now unlikely to earn promotion with Sunderland this season, given that they now sit seven points adrift of the Championship play-off places, Clarke's only route into the Premier League or another top club elsewhere is a summer departure. And it would be a deserved move too. The winger has bounced back in style since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

Tony Mowbray was certainly aware of the 23-year-old's talent whilst at Sunderland, saying in April of last year: "We can't sit here and question Jack Clarke's talent, he has double-figure goals now from the left wing and I think probably double-figure assists as well. He's a great player and yet he has to understand - and in my mind he is still a young boy - that we need 90 minutes, not a brilliant 60 minutes."

Clarke's numbers since then have been even more impressive, with 15 goals and four assists to his name representing a player who is ready to make a step up this summer. Should he complete a departure away from Sunderland, it will undoubtedly deal the Black Cats a huge blow, but one that they are seemingly resigned to facing in the coming months.