Journalist Pete O'Rourke has dropped a promising update regarding Everton's points deduction appeal, at a time when any positivity feels welcome.

Everton dogged by points deductions

The Blues have had so many hurdles to overcome this season, making life so hard for Sean Dyche and his players, with everything seemingly going wrong at the same time. Everton find themselves in a tough situation on the money front, and they have seen a number of points deductions handed to them, only making their Premier League relegation battle harder.

Back in November, the Merseysiders were hit with a huge 10-point penalty, immediately leading to huge doubts surrounding their top-flight status moving forward, but that tally has since been reduced to six.

Earlier this month, however, Everton then saw a further two points taken away "after they breached the allowed losses threshold of £105million by £16.6million in the three-year period up until the 2022-23 season". They are appealing the decision, however, with the hope the amount will be lessened before the end of the season.

For now, the Blues have to simply focus on staying up, not allowing the situation to act as a distraction, at the same time hoping that the takeover of the club goes through moving forward. That doesn't appear to be getting any closer, though, with 777 Partners still struggling to get a deal over the line.

Football Insider's O'Rourke has heard from Goodison Park that Everton are hopeful they'll reclaim one point after appealing their latest deduction in a promising update. The report states that "the latest date the Premier League must reveal the verdict was 25 May, but they confirmed that the Merseysiders’ appeal will be heard before the last game of the season - 19 May."

For once, this is some good news for the Blues, even though one point may not exactly be an earth-shattering difference to their current tally. That being said, one point could end up proving key in the relegation fight, so it should be welcomed if it comes their way.

It is a boost that a decision will also be made before the end of the season, however, waiting for it until after the campaign comes to an end would've been a ludicrous situation, leaving not only Everton in limbo but also fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, who have suffered deductions of their own.

This season has felt like one bad nightmare at Goodison Park, and it is now a case of getting through it and hoping that more positive times are on the horizon after that.

If Dyche's men can stay in the Premier League beyond this season, overcome their financial issues and see new owners come in sooner rather than later, it could pave the way for far happier times ahead, especially with a move Bramley Moore Dock on the horizon next year.