Following Manor Solomon's tough start to life at Leeds United, in which his short-term future has come into question, Graeme Bailey has shared what he's now hearing out of Elland Road about the winger's situation.

Leeds transfer news

Leeds recruited well throughout a difficult summer full of key departures. As Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray all completed moves away, the likes of Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell arrived to leave Daniel Farke's side competing for promotion to the Premier League once again.

After suffering play-off heartbreak last time out, the Yorkshire club will be desperate to avoid a repeat, as their mid-week defeat courtesy of Millwall proved is certainly a possibility.

Now two points adrift of Sheffield United in the automatic promotion spot and four behind Championship leaders Sunderland, what hasn't helped Leeds is the frustrating form of Solomon.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee endured a stop-start opening to his spell at Elland Road thanks to injury but has since returned to full fitness and failed to break into Farke's starting side. With questions now beginning to build over the winger's future, Bailey has shared what he's heard out of Elland Road.

Speaking to Leeds United News, Bailey assured that Leeds are happy with Solomon despite his lack of form, saying: “I don’t think it gets to that extent. With Djed Spence, it was off-field issues as well, it was more his conduct than his performances. Solomon’s a good professional. He was brought in to compete. Leeds have a high-calibre squad, it was never going to be easy for anyone to walk in there.

“They’re relatively happy to have him around, a body. Did they bring Solomon in and think he’d be the best player in the Championship? Probably not, but from what I’m hearing, he’s a good professional and they’re pretty happy.

“Will it lead to a permanent deal? It’s hard to see at this point, but still a while to go. Unless it means them bringing themselves in, I don’t see them finishing it early. I’m not hearing they’re dissatisfied. Leeds have got such a good squad, it’s not an easy one to get into.”

Solomon must step up for Leeds

When Solomon arrived on loan in the summer, it should have been seen as an impressive coup by Leeds. The former Fulham man certainly has the talent, as four goals in 19 Premier League appearances proved at Craven Cottage before injury derailed the move that followed at Spurs. But Farke must help the 25-year-old to rediscover such form in what would be an instant difference-maker for his side.

As things stand, without a goal in his first seven appearances for the Yorkshire club, Solomon looks destined to endure a loan spell to forget rather than one that results in a permanent move and a route back to the top. With plenty of time remaining, he simply must turn things around and break into Farke's side.