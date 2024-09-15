Journalist Pete O'Rourke has dropped a key update regarding Leeds United's pursuit of a new striker, as they look to get an important piece of business over the line.

Leeds Championship form & transfer news

The Whites suffered a hugely disappointing day at the office on Saturday lunchtime, as their first game back after the international break ended in defeat. Daniel Farke's side were beaten 1-0 at home to Burnley, in a match that pitted two of the Championship's most highly-rated teams, acting as an early blow to their promotion hopes.

It means Leeds are outside the playoffs after five matches, only winning twice to date this season, so there is an element of pressure on Farke, even though results have been more positive than negative.

In terms of the futures of current players, it has been rumoured that left-back Junior Firpo is now open to signing a new deal at Elland Road, joining Wilfried Gnonto after he did the same recently, acting as a huge boost for the club.

While seven goals in five games is far from a bad return for Leeds, it looks as though a new striker is being looked at in the coming months, especially after Georginio Rutter completed a move to Brighton during the summer transfer window.

According to an exciting new update from Football Insider's O'Rourke, Leeds will look to sign a striker in January, with owners 49ers Enterprises set to make the money available to bring in a new marksman.

Sunderland attacker Eliezer Mayenda has been touted as a possible option for the Whites, having already scored and assisted twice apiece in five appearances for the Black Cats this season, but others are also likely to be looked at.

While O'Rourke has stated that it is "unlikely" that Mayenda will complete a move to Elland Road, he is someone who Leeds should continue to track, possibly looking to entice him to the club eventually.

At just 19 years of age, the Sunderland starlet is also impressing in the Championship, as highlighted by his aforementioned goals and assists this season, so he could be both a long-term acquisition and a squad player from the off. His current manager, Regis Le Bris, is believed to admire "his willingness to learn and how quickly he was able to understand the demands being placed on him in terms of his out-of-possession work".

Admittedly, Mayenda's age does mean that he is still a raw footballer, however, and not necessarily someone who could come in and lead the line consistently from the off, which Farke could arguably do with in the promotion battle.

For that reason, looking elsewhere for an older option who is in and around his prime arguably makes more sense, giving Leeds a proven option midway through the season, injecting additional firepower in the final third alongside Mateo Joseph, Joe Piroe and Patrick Bamford.