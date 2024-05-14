Sheffield Wednesday are "keen" on signing a "fantastic" player who Danny Rohl loves in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Brian Owen.

Sheffield Wednesday planning for Championship stay

The Owls looked destined for a quickfire return to League One earlier in the season, following an awful spell during the doomed reign of Xisco Munoz. Instead, Rohl came in and worked wonders at Hillsborough, inspiring them to safety after winning their last three Championship games of the campaign.

There is the threat that Rohl could move on to pastures new, however, with Sunderland thought to be keen on making him their next manager, but the hope is that he commits his future to Sheffield Wednesday, for the time being at least.

Staying in the Championship is a huge boost for anyone associated with the Owls and the hope is that they can now kick on this summer, making some important signings in the process.

One player who has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday is Duncan McGuire, who is considered an upgrade on the departing Lee Gregory, with the veteran striker out of contract at Hillsborough this summer. The Orlando City striker has scored five goals in 10 MLS appearances so far this season, only eight of which have been starts, winning 2.2 aerial duels per game in the process.

Sheffield Wednesday want "fantastic" ace

Taking to X, Owen claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are "keen" on signing goalkeeper James Beadle this summer, following a successful spell on loan from Brighton:

"James Beadle is training with Albion now but Sheffield Wednesday are keen on taking him back on loan as per @YesWeCrann . I asked De Zerbi what he has made of the young goalkeeper and he included a reference to Carl Rushworth when replying."

Bringing Beadle back to Sheffield Wednesday is a no-brainer for the club, considering how well he did in a hugely pressurised few months at the club. He made 19 league starts, proving to be a superior option to Cameron Dawson from the off, hence being picked by his manager.

At just 19 years of age, the Brighton youngster showed so much courage on the ball, not to mention impressing in his all-round game, and Rohl is a huge admirer, saying of him:

"He is very calm and when I look back to the Leicester game, making such a decision after four minutes. Conceding the goal, this for a young player is not easy. He did very well and when you look at his second half even he had good decision making passing the first pressing line. This is fantastic and it shows his quality. I think he will have a great career having worked at this level."

The hope is that Beadle can see that minutes will continue to be hard to come by at Brighton, instead feeling that at least another loan move to Sheffield Wednesday makes sense. A permanent switch would be even better, but it remains to be seen how highly the Seagulls value the young Englishman.