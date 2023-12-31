West Ham United, after handing title hopefuls Arsenal a shock defeat at The Emirates last time out, sit as high as sixth in the Premier League and only seven points adrift of the top four, to sum up, what has so far been an excellent season for those at the London Stadium.

With the January transfer window now set to open, the Hammers also have the chance to improve even further and hand David Moyes the chance to take them to unprecedented heights in England's top flight. With that said, one journalist has suggested that West Ham could yet move to sign a player who Moyes is a "big fan" of in the winter window and one who could be an instant upgrade for his side.

West Ham transfer news

Despite losing Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, West Ham can now look back on it as success. They used the Rice money to sign the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos - all of whom have quickly found their feet for the Hammers. Now, Paul Brown believes that Moyes and co could repeat their transfer genius by landing Jonathan Tah in January.

"It's interesting that they'd be going for a central defender because they seem quite well stocked there. That would suggest that somebody is leaving if they were to do a deal like that. Tah is actually someone who's been on their radar for two or three years. I know that Moyes personally is a big fan of that player. He's been to watch him personally over the years.

Jonathan-Tah-in-action-for-Bayer-Leverkusen

"There was a time when West Ham potentially even did make a bid for Tah. For whatever reason the transfer didn't come off. I think he's remained on their radar since and it wouldn't surprise me if they resurrect that one. I think the squad has needs in other areas that are probably greater than centre-back. So it will be interesting to see which way they invest their money in January. I do think there'll be signings coming in if they can make them."

"Strong" Tah could be an instant upgrade

Part of a Bayer Leverkusen side who are yet to lose this season, Tah could be a major coup for West Ham if they pursued a deal in the winter window. His European experience would particularly provide Moyes with a boost on top of his aerial dominance - standing at 6 ft 5 in. Tah's stats, meanwhile, prove that he could be the perfect partner for Kurt Zouma and an upgrade on Nayef Aguerd for Moyes in the January transfer window.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Pass Completion Rate Tackles Won Jonathan Tah 8 53 94.7% 7 Nayef Aguerd 7 44 79.7% 8

The Bayer Leverkusen man has earned plenty of praise during his time in Germany, including from former Germany manager Joachim Low, who said via the official Bundesliga website: "He's a young player with a lot of potential. He's physically strong and very quick. Everything is possible."