Liverpool could look to complete the signing of a "revelation" of a footballer in a shock move, according to Voetbal International journalist Suleyman Ozturk.

Liverpool centre-back targets

The Reds have a squad packed with quality players from back to front, with the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all undisputed world-class players. That being said, Joel Matip has suffered an ACL injury that will cruelly see him miss the rest of the season, so that could highlight the need for a new centre-back to come in.

Ibrahima Konate has missed games through injury of late and Joe Gomez has suffered serious knee issues in the past, so there is a clear risk element in not making any new signings.

Goncalo Inacio is a name who has been linked with a move to Liverpool more than most defenders, with the highly-rated Sporting CP ace a long-term option with a high ceiling. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has also been seen as a target.

Journalist tells Liverpool to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

In quotes provided by Sport Witness, Ozturk claimed that Liverpool should consider making a shock move for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, seeing him as a long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

"I think the period in the Netherlands, in the Eredivisie, has been good for him. You mention that footballing ability that was also noticeable at PSV, but I also feel his positioning is unbelievable. In the duels with the Chelsea striker Broja I thought he was very strong.

"Micah Richards pointed him out on Match of the Day, and it was interesting because they picked out exactly the moments that I found interesting, the ones where he doesn’t bite but remains central, just like Van Dijk in his peak. That stopping power. He stops and then waits. The timing of his interceptions is special. He has height, footballing ability the timing for interceptions. He’s only 21 years old and in Sean Dyche has a trainer who is focused on defending and organising. He’s developed a few defenders.

"If I were Liverpool, I would buy him as a successor to Van Dijk. I really think he is the revelation of this season at Everton in the Premier League. He’s already leader in a defence at a club in big trouble. The fact that at 21 you play in the starting line up in a Sean Dyche team is not easy."

It should be stressed it is extremely difficult to see this transfer ever coming to fruition, considering the rivalry between Liverpool and Everton, with the Blues not wanting to lose one of their most prized assets to their local rivals.

Branthwaite does look like a fantastic prospect, though, as much as many Reds supporters would not want to admit it, so if he did end up ever making a surprise switch to Anfield, it could be a wondeful piece of business.