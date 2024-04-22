One of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' top transfer targets at Manchester United is "open" to moving to Old Trafford this summer, according to an update from respected journalist Ben Jacobs.

Man Utd eyeing attacking signings

The Red Devils have had a season to forget overall, particularly in the Premier League and the Champions League, with players all over the pitch struggling for top form.

United's attack has arguably been one of their more troublesome, and while Rasmus Hojlund has been a positive, he is still a raw talent whose all-round game needs to improve. Meanwhile, Antony and Marcus Rashford have not offered enough on a consistent basis, with the former failing to score a single league goal across 25 appearances.

For that reason, attacking additions are required in the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise one player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Frenchman is seen as the top target to replace Antony on the right-side, but rivals Manchester City are providing stern competition for his signature.

United are also thought to be interested in snapping up RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo at the end of the season, with the Red Devils looking to hijack Barcelona's move for him. Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is also wanted by Ratcliffe, following a superb season that has seen him net 22 times in 28 Primeira Liga matches for the league leaders.

"Wonderful" player "open" to Man Utd move

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Olise is "open" to joining Manchester United this summer, having emerged as top target for Ratcliffe and INEOS:

"I think that Michael Olise is open to Manchester United. Although other targets are still being determined because this INEOS-led sporting department is new, Olise is the one name that was pre-approved. Even in January, when the transition was still taking place, Olise was being spoken of by the new regime and was actually put on a provisional list of potential targets by the old regime. There has always been a consensus at Manchester United that Olise is a name they like."

Olise is definitely a player who United should be looking to sign before the start of next season, with the 22-year-old such a talented attacking player, possessing a wand-like left foot and producing more end product than Antony.

The Palace ace has had an injury-plagued 2023/24 season, but despite that, he has still managed to score six goals in just nine Premier League starts prior to the weekend. His overall tally of 19 assists in 76 outings further highlights his level of creativity, while former Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has said of him:

"What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform."

Olise vs. Antony in the Premier League this season as of 20th April Olise Antony Appearances 13 25 Starts 9 12 Goals 6 0 Assists 3 1 Key passes per game 1.9 0.7 Shots per game 2.5 1.2 Dribbles per game 2.3 0.9

The lure of joining City could be a concern for United, but the fact that he is reportedly open to moving to OId Trafford can only bode well, and he could be a fantastic addition to the attack.