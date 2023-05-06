Arsenal are one of many clubs who already seem embroiled in a few transfer sagas, with their season seemingly all but over.

Declan Rice is one star who they continue to be linked with, but they will wage war with Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature.

Despite West Ham United boss David Moyes suggesting he would cost a British transfer record to secure, this is somehow not the biggest transfer story set to involve an English midfielder this summer.

That accolade will undoubtedly go to Jude Bellingham, who seems poised to break Liverpool and Manchester City hearts by choosing a move to Real Madrid.

Although the Gunners were seemingly never in the race for Borussia Dortmund's shining star, despite tentative links, no club in Europe would not turn down the creative powerhouse who has 11 goals and seven assists across all competitions from central midfield this season.

However, sporting director Edu Gaspar could be set to secure an alternative anyway in Gabri Veiga, who is reportedly very keen on playing under Mikel Arteta and boasts a far cheaper €40m (£35m) release clause.

That was the words of journalist Manu Sainz, who claimed: "If Arsenal gets into the bidding for Veiga, then they will most likely get him, because he enjoys the football Arsenal play and he would like to work with Arteta."

Who is Gabri Veiga?

As an energetic and attacking asset residing in the engine room, this Spain U21 star has perhaps gone under the radar given the sheer quantity of other hot European prospects on the market.

So far this season, the 20-year-old has scored nine times and assisted a further four for an average Celta Vigo side. This has led to him being ranked in the top 1% for non-penalty goals and total shots per 90 when compared to other midfielders in Europe, and is actually ahead of Bellingham in that regard.

Where the England international truly excels is in his progression of the ball, as he ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 2% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90.

Veiga is not quite as prolific, but sitting in the top 6% for both of these attributes is more than impressive.

Not everyone is blind to the insane talent that has been brewing in Spain however, as analyst Jack Fawcett claimed:

"For just 20 years old, Veiga might be one of the most naturally evasive players that I’ve ever seen. His receiving of the ball under pressure and composure to beat a press is a joy to watch."

With a talent that surpasses his youth and the ability to score from midfield, Arteta could secure an insane alternative to Bellingham for a fraction of the price.