We have a new superstar on the scene, and he goes by the name of Jude Bellingham. The Englishman has put his name among the world's best with his performances in Madrid, as well as becoming the centrepiece of Gareth Southgate's England side.

However, the youngster hasn't always been living it up at the top level of world football, with a whole story behind his boyhood journey growing up in Dudley.

So, we have decided to compile a fact file on everything about Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham's age and height

Jude Bellingham was born on 29th June 2003, in Stourbridge, which is a market town in the borough of Dudley, situated in the West Midlands. This makes him 20 years of age.

The Bundesliga official website states that Jude Bellingham is 186 cm tall, which makes him 6 foot 1.

Jude Bellingham's net worth

Despite only being at the start of his career, Jude Bellingham is already well on his way to earning a fortune that many can only dream of.

It has been claimed by Celebrity Net Worth that the youngster is already worth around $50 million (£39 million).

His current deal at Real Madrid will total around £106 million over the initial six years he signed up to - and he's just under a year into this deal.

As well as this, he has previous earnings from Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund, as well as potential investments, so he's well on his way.

Jude Bellingham's salary

Jude Bellingham is on a mammoth deal at Real Madrid after joining last summer.

The 20-year-old currently earns around €25m per year (£21.3m). He penned a six-year deal with the Spanish club, which will seen him earn a whopping £106 million in this period, as per Capology.

This works out to around €480,769 (£410,000) per week, which puts him among the top earners in world football.

Jude Bellingham stats

Despite being just 20 years of age, the midfielder has already amassed an outstanding stats record.

At the time of writing, Bellingham has made 233 appearances already in his career, appearing for Borussia Dortmund, Birmingham City and now Real Madrid in terms of domestic football, as well as for England on the international stage.

Since joining Madrid, the Englishman has stepped up massively as an advanced midfielder, with a record that any striker would be proud of, as the club's top scorer and provider for the 2023-2024 season.

Club/Nation Appearances Goals Assists Borussia Dortmund 132 24 25 Birmingham City 44 4 2 Real Madrid 29 20 8 England 27 2 5

Stats correct as of 29th February 2024.

Jude Bellingham's parents

Jude's mum and dad are called Denise and Mark.

Interestingly, the footballer's dad is a former police sergeant and served with the West Midlands police force. But, that isn't all he used to do, as he enjoyed a 25-year career in the semi-professional football scene, playing for teams such as Stourbridge.

He has now taken on the role of being his sons' agent, which no doubt pays him much more than the police force ever did.

Denise, on the other hand, has been the rock in Jude's life over the past five years of his football career. She travelled to Germany with him to help him settle in during his time at Dortmund, and even still makes his bed for him.

She lives out in Spain with Jude, while Mark remains in England predominantly as support for their other son, Jobe.

Jude Bellingham's girlfriend

Jude Bellingham's girlfriend was rumoured to be Chitty Asantewa. She's known for being a social media influencer and model, with 35,000 Instagram followers and over 100,000 TikTok followers.

Many speculated the pair had been dating, but the rumours were quickly quashed as she came out and stated that she's already in a relationship, stating this in an Instagram story:

“I can’t believe I’m having to address this after so long, but I would like to make clear that the rumours of me being in a relationship with Jude Bellingham are not true. I have never dated Jude. I am now in a happy relationship. I would appreciate it if these rumours come to an end. Thank you.“

There have also been rumours swirling around involving Mary Fowler, who plays for Manchester City.

It has been claimed that Bellingham has been quick to like a number of her photos on Instagram, though she is reportedly dating NRL superstar Nathan Cleary, so a romance brewing here looks unlikely.

Jude Bellingham's brother

Jude isn't the only famous face in the family, as brother Jobe has been making headlines of his own.

The 18-year-old has been attracting plenty of attention due to his performances for Sunderland in the EFL Championship this season, having scored five goals and laid on one assist thus far.

The pair of them both made their debuts for the senior team when they were 16 years old and have a close relationship, with Jude even coming to cheer on his brother in the stands on a number of occasions this season.

Jude Bellingham transfer news

Jude Bellingham was linked with a whole host of clubs prior to his move to Real Madrid, with Liverpool being one of the prominent names.

It was confirmed by Jurgen Klopp in January that Bellingham was his number-one target for the Reds before he moved to Madrid. Meanwhile, the midfielder still has numerous links to Liverpool today - though they aren't the transfer ones you're thinking of.

The Englishman was full of praise for Virgil van Dijk after the Carabao Cup final recently, as he commented 'what a player' on the Dutchman's Instagram post. This isn't the first time he's been wowed by a Liverpool player, as he was also stunned when watching a video of Dominik Szoboszlai's goal earlier in the season, as he commented on another Instagram post.

Of course, the transfer news has died down involving Bellingham, as it doesn't get much better than Madrid, but who knows, perhaps a move back to England and the Premier League could be an option in the future.

Who does Jude Bellingham support?

Having grown up in and around the area, Jude's boyhood club was Birmingham City.

And his dreams came true as he ended up joining the Blues in 2010 at the age of seven, going on to make 44 first-team appearances for them before securing a move to Borussia Dortmund.