West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has insistently told the club's board members to pursue a La Liga star, with the Spaniard attempting to secure his precarious position in the dugout and lead his team back up the Premier League table.

West Ham play Brighton after 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

Lopetegui narrowly avoided the sack after West Ham beat Wolves 2-1 in the 'El Sackico' nearly a fortnight ago, and they very nearly nicked three points at high-flying Bournemouth seven days later.

Enes Unal's stunning free-kick in the 90th minute meant West Ham had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw on the south coast, but their last two games perhaps represent some hope that Lopetegui can resurrect the club's form.

However, the 58-year-old is still very much a man under pressure in the east London dugout.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #18 16/12/2024 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

West Ham reportedly held talks with the likes of Graham Potter around this time two weeks ago, and high-ranking technical director Tim Steidten was believed to be in favour of sacking Lopetegui at the start of December.

The former Spain and Real Madrid boss needs to maintain a run of solid form, or he'll find himself back at the centre of reports linking him with an unceremonious exit from the London Stadium just months into the job.

Lopetegui is now preparing his West Ham side for a looming home game at home to Brighton on Saturday, and it won't be an easy task, with Fabian Hurzeler's men impressing in parts.

West Ham could take some encouragement from the fact Brighton haven't won in their last four consecutive Premier League games, but it would be foolish for Lopetegui to underestimate the task at hand as he looks to end 2024 on a high.

Julen Lopetegui tells West Ham board to sign Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez

The looming January transfer window also represents a chance for West Ham's under-pressure head coach to strengthen his ranks, in a bid to potentially reach the European qualification spots by the end of 2024/2025.

According to reports out of Spain, the tactician has a priority target firmly in mind, as he personally eyes a winter move for Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Brais Mendez.

Indeed, it is believed Lopetegui has told West Ham's board to make a move for Mendez, who's bagged three goals and three assists over 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Sociedad, for their part, aren't keen on letting a star player leave mid-season, but they could listen to offers if they're close to his market value - which Transfermarkt estimates to be around £33 million.

The four-cap Spain international's future could be decided "in the coming weeks", and London is seen as a very viable destination for him amid Lopetegui's serious interest.

Mendez can play both out wide and through the middle, ranking as Sociedad's third-best performing player according to WhoScored.