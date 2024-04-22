West Ham United are preparing for life without David Moyes in the hotseat after reports claiming that they were "one step away" from landing his replacement on Sunday were followed by another twist on Monday morning.

Moyes hanging by thread after Palace humiliation

It was another disastrous afternoon for West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, as they fell three goals behind to Crystal Palace inside 20 minutes on their way to a 5-2 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Torn apart on a regular basis, they looked a shadow of the side that lifted the Conference League trophy just 12 months ago, and the result leaves them with just one win in their last five Premier League games, form which has seen their chances of European football next season take a massive hit with four games left of the season.

The race for European football Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 6th Newcastle United 32 15 5 12 17 50 7th Manchester United 32 15 5 12 -1 50 8th West Ham United 34 13 9 12 -9 48 9th Chelsea 31 13 8 10 9 47

After the game, Moyes didn't hold back on his side: “The first half was as bad as I have seen us play. We have had three or four of these incidents this season, games very similar, where I could not believe the team.

“I don’t think the team, in the three years I have been here, have gone to the depths in the three of four games this year. Today, the first half was unacceptable. The players got praised for their performance on Thursday night but today was so bad I cannot put it into words.

"I have got to say I have not had many teams who have played like that in my whole career.”

When quizzed on if his future will be taken out of his hands, Moyes was similarly abrupt: "If it is, then it is, fine - no problem."

As per reports coming out of Italy on Sunday evening [via Sport Witness], West Ham are closing in on recruiting a new manager for next season. That boss comes in the form of ex-Real Madrid, Sevilla and most recently Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, who the club reportedly held fresh and positive talks with on Sunday after the defeat at Palace.

So much so, in fact, that a move was considered just "one step away" from being confirmed, which would see Lopetegui pen a three-year contract with the Hammers. However, The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg took to X on Monday morning to dispute the rumours about the Spaniard, albeit he did confirm Moyes is probably finished.

Lopetegui has not been in work since leaving Wolves over a transfer policy dispute (amid severe financial fair play concerns) just days before the new season started, but managed ten wins during his spell at Molineux (in 27 games), including one over West Ham.

With Moyes seemingly captaining a sinking ship, a change is best for all parties come this summer. Lopetegui has the experience step into the void, but there appears to be plenty of twists and turns to come yet.