Tottenham Hotspur could be set to pounce on the uncertainty of a Premier League rival, finding the perfect man to fill their managerial vacancy.

What’s the latest on Julen Lopetegui to Tottenham Hotspur?

That’s according to 90min, who noted late on Wednesday that Daniel Levy’s interest in Ange Postecoglou reportedly had Celtic worried. However, deeper in the report they outline another option that the club could take.

Upon a shortlist containing many high-profile names, it is thought that, with Julen Lopetegui’s future at Wolverhampton Wanderers in doubt, the Lilywhites could pounce. They have been alerted to his possible availability after a fine debut campaign in England.

Having moved to Molineux with the promise of hefty financial backing, the club have since reneged, leaving the Spaniard reportedly unsure if he can continue with the club ahead of what will likely be a barren summer.

How good is Julen Lopetegui?

Whilst Unai Emery might steal the headlines for his work elsewhere in the Midlands, propelling Aston Villa into European football, what the former Real Madrid boss did for the Old Gold has been similarly impressive.

With a far worse squad that sat rock bottom of the Premier League table, the 56-year-old would record ten wins from 27 matches to guide them to comfortable safety in the end. Having got a tune out of some lacklustre starters, it is no surprise he is keen to transform a squad that could have easily fallen to the drop last term.

His appointment rightly drew excitement, with journalist Nick Emms even writing:

“Excited to watch Wolves today, the Lopetegui era should be amazing to watch. A truly world-class coach, who should get them back to where they deserve to be”.

These accolades are gained through years of experience, having overseen periods with Sevilla and the Spanish national team alongside Los Blancos, winning a Europa League with the former.

However, given Spurs’ last venture in appointing a former Wolves boss, it would be no surprise if Levy was somewhat hesitant, let alone the fanbase, who campaigned against appointing Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese boss was a name that few supporters in north London expected to do well, and after a 17-game spell where he would win just five league games, his time in the dugout was cut short.

His boring, turgid football was uninspiring and frustrating, despite having previously been seen as a hero at his old club for earning them promotion from the Championship.

Whilst Lopetegui has achieved similar status for retaining their place in the top flight, his pedigree should ensure that a similar fate does not befall him should he choose to tread that same path.

His possession-dominant 4-3-3 system favours attacking football anyway, so at the very least there would be a break from monotonous viewing in this part of north London should they swoop for him.