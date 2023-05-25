Chelsea could finally be set to sign a long-time target of theirs after a monumental past effort, capitalising on the uncertainty at Barcelona.

What's the latest with Jules Kounde to Chelsea?

The summer of 2022 was largely dominated by the Jules Kounde transfer saga for the Blues, as they constantly made efforts to tempt Sevilla's star man to west London to no avail.

In the end, Xavi's outfit would pull some questionable economic levers to instead tempt him to Camp Nou, where he has enjoyed title success in his debut season.

However, as per Spanish outlet Sport, the centre-back is reportedly frustrated with his head coach due to broken promises and is willing to force a move over the dispute. Coincidentally, the Blues are noted as the outstanding club who will move for the 24-year-old, 'willing to pay' even more than the €55m (£48m) Barcelona initially paid.

How good is Jules Kounde?

Although he may have grievances regarding his role at full-back, perhaps the chance to play in the Premier League could bypass his desire to star at the heart of defence.

After all, according to FBref, another converted centre back in Ben White sits atop his similar players' list as someone who has shone for the title-chasing Arsenal.

Perhaps Mauricio Pochettino could seek to emulate such success upon his arrival, introducing a physically imposing and no-nonsense full-back who will dominate that right flank.

Despite both of their preference for their old role, their ball-playing skill still sees them thrive when compared to other full-backs across Europe. After all, the France international sits in the top 7% for passes attempted and the top 5% for pass completion and progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

For comparison, White too ranks in the top 11% for passes attempted and pass completion, but stands out as part of the top 2% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

Despite what many would assume to be a defence-first mentality, their shared creativity has instead shone through amidst two surprisingly impressive seasons for their respective clubs.

What makes Kounde an even more attractive proposition for Pochettino is this versatility, as it would allow the Argentine to switch between a back four and a back three with minimal substitutions. The £55m-rated monster boasts such tactical nouse, yet remains a tough-tackling "warrior", as noted by former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf.

Given how important White has been to Mikel Arteta this campaign, Barcelona's 5 foot 11 fighter could have a similarly transformative effect on Chelsea, helping them return to where they will feel they belong.

A tumultuous campaign for Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and now Frank Lampard has brought about many issues that need solving this summer.

With Reece James' struggling fitness once again sparking questions over his reliability, and his versatility also allowing him to play central defence or even step into midfield when available, perhaps Kounde's arrival could add another level of solidity to this side and allow their goalscoring woes to be solved later in the window.