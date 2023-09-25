Tottenham Hotspur are a side that has already made great strides under Ange Postecoglou, who will have ambitions of going much further than just returning his new club to Europe.

After all, it was the Australian himself who issued the following statement to his fans, telling them to enjoy their early-season success, and if their ambitions should wander, so be it: "No, no, no, let them go, let them enjoy it. I've said this before, my role is not to burst peoples' bubbles. Let them get excited and ahead of themselves, that's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain, let them enjoy and if they think we're going to be world-beaters great, it's then up to us to match those expectations. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and they can enjoy it anyway they want to."

With a strong start to the Premier League term, boosted by a 2-2 draw with Arsenal despite the summer departure of Harry Kane, it remains to be seen just how far the former Celtic boss can take the side with each passing transfer window.

Especially given the wealth of talent they boast currently in the academy, all of whom will see the 30-year-old Bayern Munich man as the man to replicate given how legendary his performances now are around north London.

Although one name, in particular, might be extremely young and raw, Mikey Moore has already shown plenty in the early stages of his career to suggest that he could be the next big thing to burst onto the scene in N17.

Who is Mikey Moore?

As a 16-year-old forward already starring for the U18s, it may seem strange to be promoting the talent of such youth.

However, his ability to shine at a level far above his current age is suggestive that, in no time at all, he could prove himself too good for academy football and in desperate need of some senior minutes.

His current form certainly indicates this, with the teenage sensation boasting one goal and two assists in just three U18 Premier League games this season.

He seems poised to easily surpass his tally of seven goal contributions the term prior, as a 15-year-old it must be said, across just ten games at the same level.

Moore has all the hallmarks of a unique talent and is clearly more than just a goalscorer despite featuring often as the central striker.

It is this interesting ability to drop in and dictate the play that could even draw comparisons with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, given the praise handed to the Argentine for his ever-evolving role under Pep Guardiola.

Well-respected journalist Alasdair Gold sought to outline him for particular attention before this term had begun, writing: "He's versatile and can play up front, in midfield or out on the left and has already scored in Spurs U18s' north London derby win last month, during which he played in the central attacking role in the team's 4-3-3."

What likely has many purring over the teenager further is that, aside from the sparking figures he is posting, he also more than passes the eye test. Silky on the ball and rapid when driving at defences, his slight frame gives him a remarkable sense of balance, whilst he boasts enough strength to ride tackles against opposition who are far older than he is.

Spurs expert John Wenham was in awe of Moore back in 2022, who spoke to Football Insider on his potential: "Mikey Moore scored two in that game against Charlton, he is someone I said I will be talking about a lot more. One of the goals was absolutely ridiculous as well. He is on such a positive trajectory as a 15-year-old being selected to play at a higher level and contributing massively in those games."

With a diminutive frame but a skillset that suggests he could play anywhere across the front line, it will likely not be long before Spurs fans are a lot more accustomed to hearing his name around the ground...

How good is Julian Alvarez?

Were he to reach the same heights as Alvarez, who too has that versatility and silky play style that has caught the eye, Posteoglou could certainly be happy to gain someone of that quality.

After all, the World Cup winner has more than made up for the major absence Kevin De Bruyne's injury was set to pose, by recording five goal contributions in five Premier League games, and hitting a brace as they kickstarted their Champions League title defence in midweek.

All signs point towards the youngster easily matching his 17-goal tally from all competitions last year, in which he scored a number of vital goals to help them win an unprecedented treble.

Guardiola sought to praise the ingenious role that the 23-year-old has slotted into, which sounds eerily perfect to one Moore would shine in too: "He is so young. What a signing the club have done. He has everything - fighting and goals and assists. Incredible, lovely guy. Playing behind Erling he is an incredible threat. Really pleased for him, he deserves it.”

Starts Goals Assists Average Sofascore Rating Julian Alvarez (PL 23/24) 6 2 3 7.75 Julian Alvarez (PL 22/23) 13 9 0 6.90

Considering the Citizens secured his signature for just £14m in 2022, his growth into one of the division's most prolific and interesting forwards is astounding, and yet the Lilywhites could now outdo it.

After all, former Lilywhites youth coach Yaya Toure even outlined Moore as one of their top prospects in July, claiming: "Yeah, definitely. Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi are top-grade U16s, they are really good and most of the time they were playing with the 18s. In a few years I think Tottenham can be back with the academy in the same way Arsenal did with Saka and Smith-Rowe. That is the plan and the vision."

Should they perfect Moore's progression through the academy and into the first-team, potentially to star alongside James Maddison as a couple of creative goal threats, the Englishman could help emulate Alvarez's success and lead Spurs back to the peak of English football.

Whilst he remains so young, the future is somewhat cloudy as a number of factors could halt his development. However, through that mist, there is a clear bright light just waiting to be unlocked, and it is now Postecoglou's job to do so.