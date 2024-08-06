An "outstanding" Manchester player has now reached an agreemnt to join a new club this summer, according to an update from the reliable David Ornstein.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola continues to keep an eye on potential signings ahead of the new Premier League season, as his side look to win an unprecedented fifth title in a row. Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been linked with a move to the Etihad, which could in turn allow City to cash in on midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The former only has one year remaining on his current deal and is weighing up his options this summer.

Similarly, there is also a chance that Jack Grealish could be sold before the end of the current transfer window, which may pave the way for Eberechi Eze to seal a move to the Cityzens, having caught the eye so much for Crystal Palace in recent seasons.

One of the most impressive players at Euro 2024 was Spain star Dani Olmo, who played a big role in his country going all the way in the competition, scoring three goals in as many starts, as well as registering two assists. He is another rumoured target for City, as RB Leipzig try and keep hold of one of their standout performers.

With doubts surrounding Ederson's future at the Etihad, it is only natural that a fellow world-class goalkeeper has been lined up as a replacement, with Paris Saint-Germain and Italy stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma backed to come in as his potential successor.

"Outstanding" Man City youngster close to sealing exit

According to Ornstein on X, Julian Alvarez will join Atletico Madrid once personal terms are agreed, in a deal that is expected to be worth at least £81.5m. A "total agreement" has been reached, so the young forward's deal with his new club is the only step left standing in the way.

City supporters could find themselves divided when it comes to City's decision to allow Alvarez to leave, considering what an impressive footballer he is. While he hasn't always managed to nail down a spot in the team, he has so often delivered on the pitch, scoring 36 goals in 103 appearances.

The 24 year-old World Cup winner has been such a model of professionalism during his two-and-a-half-year stint at the Etihad to date, which hasn't been lost on Guardiola either.

"Last season he arrived in a moment when we had John, Rodri, Kevin, Gundo and it was working well and he didn’t get many minutes but he never complained and look what happened now. When you have this positivity and go there, make three runs, two or three crosses, make an outstanding goal again – it’s not the first time he scored this type of goal."

The fact that City are willing to move Alvarez on surely suggests that they have a replacement lined up, with one report claiming that Atletico star Joao Felix could be that man in a swap deal. While that looks unlikely after this new update, a top-quality footballer needs to come in before the new Premier League season starts.