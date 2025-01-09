Manchester City have struggled so far this season, finding themselves in an unfamiliar position, not only 12 points off top, but also two points outside the top four in the Premier League. The Citizens have only won 10 of their opening 20 games, drawing four and losing six, which is double the three losses they were dealt in the entirety of last season.

Despite conceding just 9.7 shots per game on average (the fewest in the Premier League), the xG being conceded per shot is extremely high, with each shot they conceded averaging a 0.17 xG value (the highest in the division).

Much of this can be whittled down to the injury of Rodri, who has been an ever-present piece for Pep Guardiola since joining in 2019, not only setting the tempo on the ball, but protecting the side in transition (an area they have struggled in so far this campaign).

With these troubles persisting, Manchester City look ready to attack the January transfer market, plugging gaps to improve their defensive record (especially their ability to defend in transition), and put things right with a strong second half of the season.

Manchester City close in on first January signing

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have 'agreed personal terms' with Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis. The package would reportedly be around €40m (£33m) with a deal now 'advancing fast' between all parties.

The 18-year-old has been subject to interest from plenty of other clubs (including Brighton) but City look like they are set to steam ahead of the pack, getting ahead of their rivals for the young defender's signature.

City have done well to lure some of South America's best young talent away from their homeland in years gone by with Gabriel Jesus one prominent example.

Perhaps the best business they did from that part of the world was Julian Alvarez. Lured from River Plate before selling him on for a huge profit (£81m), this could be a move that goes down equally as well at the Etihad.

How Reis compares to John Stones

Reis is considered to be one of the biggest talents in Brazil, with data analyst Ben Mattinson labeling the defender a "John Stones type" due to his passing quality, "pausa" on the ball and intelligence both in and out of possession.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Stones has only made 12 appearances for City so far this season, scoring three goals and contributing to three clean sheets in his 673 minutes so far.

But City's poor run of form started with Stones being out injured, and has continued in his absence, signaling the need for defensive reinforcement.

Vitor Reis vs John Stones comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Reis Stones Goals 0.05 0.29 Progressive Carries 0.16 2.55 Progressive Passes 3.02 6.55 Passes Attempted 49.8 80.9 Pass Completion % 88.0% 93.5% Tackles 1.87 1.27 Blocks 0.77 0.55 Interceptions 0.88 0.58 Aerial Duels Won 3.08 2.00 Stats taken from FBref

Reis stands at a similar 6 foot 1 to Stones, but currently has a far leaner frame. However, this doesn't deter him from getting stuck in, having a brilliant understanding at such a young age of how to use his body in duels, when to be aggressive and when he has to retreat. His defensive actions per 90 highlight this, making 1.87 tackles and winning 3.08 aerial duels per 90.

Whilst Stones currently ranks quite far ahead in passing and progressive metrics, you can identify the skill set of Reis, which could see monumental improvements to his underlying numbers, playing in an elite team who circulate possession more regularly, given he would be getting nearly double the touches/passes attempted per 90 (see Stones for reference).

Whilst the Brazilian centre-back is by no means the finished article, he has all the attributes of an elite-level central defender. Given time to fill out his upper body and coaching under one of/if not the best manager in the world, Reis could become one of the best defenders in the Premier League in years to come.