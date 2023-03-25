Tottenham Hotspur have found themselves linked to a whole host of potential replacements for Antonio Conte, remarkably before the Italian has even been sacked

With his contract due to expire at the conclusion of this season, it seems a fresh start is destined in north London whether it be now or in a few months' time.

It was his recent outburst that truly kick started the rumour mill, as it became a foregone conclusion that the Italian would soon be dismissed after his scathing attack on the history of the club and its ownership.

However, he remains in a job whilst one of the favourites has seemingly been taken away, as Bayern Munich seem poised to appoint Thomas Tuchel.

This may seem like a blow had they been interested, as the ex-Chelsea boss could have offered them the solidity they needed, but it does propose a new interesting option for chairman Daniel Levy to explore.

With his impeding arrival at the Bavarians, it now frees up a top young European coach in Julian Nagelsmann, who has catapulted to the front of the list.

Would Julian Nagelsmann join Spurs?

It was very recently suggested by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth that immediately the 38-year-old had become a great option for the north London club to explore, as he wrote on Twitter:

"Tottenham assessing manager options if Conte leaves. Keeping an eye on Nagelsmann - tried to get him twice before. Not clear if he wants a job immediately or wait until summer."

The urgency with which the German champions have acted has uncovered a hugely attractive proposition for Levy, to perhaps invest in his own long-term coach who could emulate Manchester City's dynasty under Pep Guardiola.

Widely recognised as one of the greatest tacticians within the game, the Spaniard is always keen to spring a surprise with regard to team selection or differing roles for his personnel. This is a trait that has made him one of the greatest, and one he also shares with Nagelsmann.

This season the German has operated largely without a striker, given Robert Lewandowski's departure in the summer; a feat which Guardiola too accomplished with his side.

Not only this, Lutz Pfannenstiel, who worked with the highly-rated coach at Hoffenheim, has suggested that he could even be better than the former Barcelona boss:

"Julian is a driven man, a perfectionist. He can't lose.

"Julian is even better than Pep Guardiola when it comes to reading the opponents' style of play and adjusting the tactics accordingly during a game. Pep is someone who analyses a lot and then makes a decision. With Julian, the analysis runs parallel to the observation. We're talking about a very small window of time, but it can be crucial.

“Incidentally, this is not a talent, but a gift. I've met a lot of coaches, but Julian has this quality exclusively. It is unique."

His qualities have even led analyst Jon Mackenzie to compare his feats to a biblical phrase, as someone capable of "putting new wine in old wineskins".

It is this kind of upheaval that is needed at Spurs too, alongside changes of biblical proportions. Nagelsmann has come from nowhere to announce himself as arguably the perfect man for the job.