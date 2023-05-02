Tottenham Hotspur have shown a renewed sense of spirit under Ryan Mason. That much is clearly visible.

For a club that could not stop dropping points, it is at least commendable to see the 31-year-old force them to continue doing so with a little bit of heart, in an attempt to convince the fanbase that, against popular belief, these players do care about the club.

Battling from two goals down garnered a well-earned 2-2 draw with Manchester United before Sunday's blockbuster saw Anfield play host to a ludicrous 4-3 scoreline, where Liverpool ran out the eventual victors. This time, it was a three-goal deficit that they overcame before throwing it away at the death.

With some semblance of encouragement returning, despite still failing to pick up a win, it shows the foundation for a new manager to at least build from. That being said, this remains a squad that desperately needs gutting this summer.

Whoever Daniel Levy selects to take the hot seat in north London will likely demand wholesale changes in order to remove this loser's mentality that persists, whether it be under legendary management like Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte, or young and passionate fan favourites like Mason.

If Julian Nagelsmann is decided as the man to lead them into the future, as links persist, the German could offer a fine blend of both redeeming characteristics.

Will Julian Nagelsmann join Spurs?

Transfer insider Dean Jones gave his verdict on the potential appointment of the 35-year-old, and just how he would seek to alter Spurs' core issues: "I don't even know where you would begin apart from trying to get rid of half of them.”

Enjoying a high-octane, counter-pressing philosophy built around a 4-2-3-1 shape, the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss demands attractive football that very often results in wins.

As such, across his short but successful manager career thus far, the young coach has won 221 of the 388 matches he has overseen, winning two Super Cups and a Bundesliga title too.

Despite this, and arguably the most important facet that could truly rid the Lilywhites of their suffering mentality, is the words uttered by the man himself: "Thirty per cent of coaching is tactics, 70 per cent social competence."

By prioritising the mental side of the game, he can expunge this mediocrity from within the dressing room with a thrilling play style billed as "high-intensity" by reporter Philipp Hinze.

Levy could do far worse than to hand huge amounts of control of the club to this young manager with a sparkling future ahead, that is hopefully set to be spent thriving in N17.