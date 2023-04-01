Tottenham Hotspur are a club in disrepute at the moment, left reeling not only by the dismissal of Antonio Conte but the recent news that their director of football, Fabio Paratici, has been banned from football.

It is a scandal that threatens to completely derail the Lilywhites, with journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke reporting on just how embarrassing this sequence of events had been.

He questioned whether players would even want to join the circus in the summer with the Italian still on board, whilst also claiming that many staff were left wondering how he had retained his job at all.

Perhaps if chairman Daniel Levy had shown this kind of loyalty to some of his previous managers he might have tasted the success that he so desperately craves for his club.

Whilst that is the most newsworthy matter at the moment, Spurs are still without a permanent head coach and cannot really afford to get this next one wrong.

The list that has presented itself is filled with some sparkling managerial talent, but arguably the outstanding option has only come available in recent weeks.

With Bayern Munich's surprise decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann, the German shot to the top of potential candidates to take the vacant hot seat in N17. With his youth and brilliant tactical mind, he could provide some much-needed parity and a fresh slate for the coming seasons.

Would Julian Nagelsmann join Spurs?

Spurs are in need of a revival, having tread down the path of ageing trophy-winners with little success.

So Levy must turn to the free-thinking 35-year-old who prioritises man-management could be exactly what is needed. He famously noted: "Thirty per cent of coaching is tactics, 70 per cent social competence."

With a squad clearly lacking in confidence, the former RB Leipzig boss could finally get these players, who do possess vast quality, actually play to their potential.

That's not to suggest he is not a keen tactician too, with a philosophy that aims to narrow the pitch and give his side the edge in small-sided midfield battles. There must be a reason why journalist Rory Smith included him as part of a current "world-class group" of coaches present at the moment.

Although dismissed from the Bavarian giants, Nagelsmann did leave with three trophies under his belt including the Bundesliga title. He achieved his goal of attaining silverware, but it will likely not quench his thirst for more. Perhaps he could seek to translate that need for more to Spurs.

This comes after claiming: "I want to win trophies here" upon first being appointed.

Levy needs someone with this hunger, and amidst all the confusion surrounding them, this particular boss could be one of the few who could actually resurrect a stalling club.