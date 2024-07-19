A Leeds United star who was a regular under Daniel Farke last season has agreed terms to leave the club this summer.

Players to leave Leeds this summer

It has been a busy few weeks at Elland Road, with the transfer focus so far mainly being on outgoings. The Whites have signed Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns but have let go a number of players, with midfielder Glen Kamara the latest to leave.

Kamara explained why he chose to sign for Ligue 1 side Rennes, saying: “I had very good first contacts with the managers. I came here because the club has ambition. I know that it was built in particular thanks to the training of great players, it is a talent factory. I hope my experience will help to have the best possible season. There are plenty of assets here to succeed.”

Leeds United's summer sales New club Fee (Transfermarkt) Archie Gray Tottenham £34.7m Glen Kamara Rennes £8.4m Marc Roca Real Betis £3.8m Charlie Cresswell Toulouse £3.8m Diego Llorente Real Betis £2.7m Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Free transfer Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Free transfer Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Czestochowa Free transfer Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Free transfer Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle Loan Sam Greenwood Preston North End Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Oreint Loan

As can be seen, the Elland Road summer departure list is already in double figures and could increase with talks being held for Rasmus Kristensen to leave for Eintracht Frankfurt. Now, by the looks of things, a first-team ace who featured heavily last season could soon join that list.

Junior Firpo agrees terms with Real Betis

According to a report out of Spain, Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo has agreed personal terms with Real Betis, who have already dealt with the Whites in moves for Marc Roca and Diego Llorente.

It is stated that Firpo is even giving up a percentage of his £60,000-a-week Leeds salary to return to Betis, where he began his professional career.

An agreement still needs to be reached with Leeds for Firpo’s signature, but a move back to Betis where he impressed and earned a move to Barcelona appears to be in the pipeline.

The 27-year-old has made 84 senior appearances after joining in a £13m deal from Barcelona back in 2021, with 33 of those games coming under Farke last season. Firpo also praised Farke in April, admitting he is the Leeds manager who has suited him the most.

“For me he has been unbelievable. I think he is the manager that suits better my style of play, out of all of the managers I have had here. It is not just because he is here now. It is the truth because of how he thinks about full-backs or how full-backs can play.

“I think the same for them [Rutter and Gruev] about how he thinks about football. He suits us a lot. I was like before that, I want to see how he works against Premier League teams because it is different, but then we went to Chelsea and it worked quite well. We still looked really good, so I love it.”

Firpo made the left-back spot his own, especially in the second half of the campaign, and started the Wembley playoff final defeat to Southampton. That could prove to be his final outing as a Leeds player, making a move to Betis one to watch.