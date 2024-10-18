Leeds United could be set to lose star defender Junior Firpo in the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Players who could leave Leeds in 2025

The Whites and Daniel Farke are looking to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship in 2025 after falling short last time out in the playoff final at Wembley.

Leeds have made a relatively solid start to the campaign, sitting in the top six and suffering just one defeat to date. However, 2025 could see a number of players depart Elland Road, with striker Patrick Bamford looking to quit Leeds, it has been reported.

The longest-serving member of the squad and one of a few remaining members of the side under Marcelo Bielsa, Bamford is reportedly frustrated with his playing time under Farke after falling behind both Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe.

Alongside Bamford, full-backs Firpo and Sam Byram are out of contract at the end of the 24/25 season, with the former of the two impressing under Farke.

Firpo’s attacking output down the left-hand side has seen him produce 10 Championship assists since the start of last season and he even recently scored against Sunderland after combining with Wilfried Gnonto.

However, his £60,000-a-week deal is up soon, and by the looks of things, a New Year exit could be on the cards.

Junior Firpo eyeing Leeds exit in January

According to reports from Spain, relayed by LeedsLive, La Liga side Real Betis are looking to sign Firpo from Leeds in January. The Dominican Republic international played for Betis before his move to Barcelona and it is added that Firpo would be open to a return in what is a worrying transfer update for Leeds.

Farke commented on Firpo and Byram’s contract situation last month, saying: "If I'm honest, I haven't thought about this scenario so far because it was such a difficult summer and we had to speak about other things. There will be the time when we speak about the future.

"You also know how much I really rate Junior and Sam, how important they are for us. Also from their personality. When we speak about Junior, especially also the last game against Burnley, after a long travel, he also played a really good game.

"I was pleased with this and he's growing more and more, also into a leader role. He improves, also, his defensive skills. This is also what I like because he's outstanding in this league in going forward, you all know this, but also to be able to improve further on his defending behaviour."

Leeds will know that January could be the last chance for them to cash in on Firpo, should he not sign a new deal, so this will be one to keep an eye on heading into 2025.