Leeds United have endured many outstanding problems over the last few years, with the culmination of their failure to address them being last season's relegation.

However, there could finally be a surprise answer to one of those issues at left-back, should Daniel Farke seek to continue his experiment.

Who is Leeds United's left-back?

Whilst most teams would be able to tell you who their first-choice left-back is with ease, for the Whites it has marked a truly tumultuous role that few have managed to fill ever since the departure of Ezgjan Alioski.

Having joined from Swiss side Lugano, he swiftly became a mainstay under Marcelo Bielsa as part of his backline that seldom stuck to their defensive positions. Tasked with mirroring their opposite winger with immense precision, he also boasted a keen attacking impetus that helped him to thrive in English football, where the full-backs are evolving in importance with every campaign it seems.

The North Macedonia international enjoyed four successful years in Yorkshire, with the pinnacle arguably coming during the 2018/19 term, where they marched into the playoffs only to be dumped out by Derby County.

Ezgjan Alioski's English League Seasons Goals Assists 2020/21 (Premier League) 2 3 2019/20 (Championship) 5 5 2018/19 (Championship) 7 5 2017/18 (Championship) 7 5

All stats via Transfermarkt

Despite that, his Championship performances were truly exceptional, as he maintained a 7.03 average rating buoyed by his seven goals, five assists, 1.9 key passes and 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

However, it must be noted that the season following he was also a key player in their title crusade, scoring some integral goals as he posted another admirable eight goal contributions from left-back, all while retaining his quite bonkers personality.

Whilst the 31-year-old still held his own within the Premier League, a failure to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal saw him depart for Saudi Arabia, thus creating a vacancy in a position he had made his own over the years.

For Bielsa to stride into Barcelona and snag Junior Firpo marked an initial masterclass at first, as it seemed like the legendary Argentinian tactician had produced one of the great coups in their recent history to secure a successor.

Just £12.8m was expended to bring the 27-year-old to Elland Road, with the Dominican Republic international billed as an all-action attacking full-back perfect for the football on display in Yorkshire.

However, he quickly garnered a reputation as a defensive "liability", as noted by journalist David Anderson, with his two years in the English top flight meriting a 6.55 and 6.60 average rating, via Sofascore.

Pascal Struijk, a natural centre-back, was even enlisted to play in his place at times during last year's miserable campaign.

It's fair to say he has hardly staked a strong claim for the position, which still remains there for the taking. So, step forward an alternative. Jamie Shackleton, anyone?

How good is Jamie Shackleton?

One man who could step up is Shackleton, who despite being an attacking midfielder by trade has started this campaign by showcasing his immense versatility and quality in a number of roles.

Just last game saw him stand out in their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, as a keen creative threat from left-back with the athleticism to retain solidity too.

Having been handed a 7.6 rating, his 99 touches, 89% pass accuracy and three key passes help to emphasise his continued involvement in the play, via Sofascore. Not to mention he managed to also post two tackles, one clearance and six duels won too.

The £1m-rated dynamo seems set for a run of first-team games after this showing, as he slowly grows into his role following a fine term last year on loan with Millwall. Farke even outlined him for praise, recently noting:

"I really love Jamie. So I think he's sometimes really underrated because he can play all positions wherever he plays, he's always reliable, always solid, always a good teammate, gives us everything."

It seems that Shackleton is gearing up to finally fix that problem position once and for all, with the outstanding traits of the 23-year-old suggesting he too could be the next creative defender to emulate the success of Alioski.