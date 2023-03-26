Leeds United have endured a rough season, with Jesse Marsch failing to live up to the expectation set of him after he had steered the Whites to safety last campaign.

Having taken over from the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, the American instantly was put at a disadvantage as he was to be forever compared to the Argentine who had returned them to the Premier League.

With a similarly frantic style but with arguably even less structure, his dismissal was unsurprising. It was this philosophy that makes Javi Gracia seem all the more refreshing, with his change of pace seemingly turning the tide in Yorkshire.

Players and fans alike have bought into the Spaniard wholeheartedly, and it shows dramatically on the pitch. Everyone is fighting for their shirt, and even formerly underperforming players seem reborn under the new leadership.

Arguably their biggest accomplishment thus far has been the reignition of Junior Firpo in particular, who seemed destined to depart Elland Road after what had been a miserable spell at the club.

How is Junior Firpo playing?

Having signed for £13m under Bielsa, the former Barcelona man was expected to hold down the vacant left-back position for the foreseeable future with a quality that should have surpassed most in the squad.

However, it has been far from smooth sailing for the 26-year-old, who last season endured an average rating of 6.60 as they narrowly avoided the drop. This has risen only slightly during this campaign, but his 6.65 rating is threatening to improve alongside his performances.

Whilst Wilfried Gnonto might steal the headlines for his emergence onto the scene, and his five goal contributions at 19 years old would merit that, Firpo's slow recovery has arguably been the more compelling arc given how low his stock has been at the club. Just last year was he branded a "liability" by journalist David Anderson, and yet he continues to persevere.

His winning strike against Southampton was a culmination of his recovery, in a cathartic moment that saw them snatch three points against bitter relegation rivals. It even led Luke Ayling to write on Instagram: "So happy for @juniorfirpo3 the guy always works so hard and so pleased he got that moment today".

A well-liked figure, he has become a mainstay under Gracia now, who trusts him in a more simplistic role. He still might struggle from time to time, but the upturn in his displays is marked. Three of his last five league matches have seen him handed rating of 6.8 or higher, an improvement on his average.

Journalist Phil Hay hinted at an ideal end to the season for the Whites, as he finished one piece by writing: "From doom at Goodison Park to the tantalising idea of a resurgence in which Firpo comes good while Leeds stay up. Stranger things have happened and Elland Road has seen most of them."

The tide does seem to be turning for the once-down-and-out defender, but he must maintain consistency if he is to repay the faith the club continue to show in him.