Leeds United's desperation for a left back has been there for all to see, yet Jesse Marsch opted against plugging that gap in January as the American focused on spending big elsewhere.

It is clear that he saw his biggest worry with the squad as their lack of goals, so unloaded a club- record fee on Georginio Rutter and brought in Weston McKennie to supplement him from midfield.

However, with the former RB Salzburg boss having since been sacked and those aforementioned signings having disappointed thus far, it is clear that under Javi Gracia their issues down the left flank have persisted.

With Junior Firpo proving to be a "liability" - in the words of the Daily Mirror's David Anderson - and Pascal Struijk unnatural in that role, perhaps the Spaniard could turn to his youth setup where he boasts a top talent for the U21s who is starring in that position of peril.

Thus, to fix Marsch's Firpo blunder, Gracia must seek to call up Keenan Carole.

Who is Keenan Carole?

Having signed his first professional deal with the Whites last year, the decision marked a huge show of faith for the winger who has slowly been pushed into a more defensive role.

Often the best full-backs are noted as former wingers, which is imperative for them to succeed in the modern game.

Despite his youth, the 18-year-old remains a mainstay in the U21 setup at Thorp Arch, having recorded nine goal contributions the season prior for the U18s to earn his promotion.

Such is his undeniable quality, his ability to play at a level far beyond his expectancy marks him out as a potential first-team candidate for the present or near future.

His father, former Leeds winger Seb Carole, suggested that his tutelage has aided his son to surpass his legacy at Elland Road, as he told the Yorkshire Evening Post:

"I helped him on the technical side of the game, since he was little, his first touch, getting good composure on the ball because I wanted him to be a skilful player going forward, not scared to take people on. That was my game. I think I was a good dribbler but I want him to be even better and I think he will.”

He concluded by claiming: "He’s high potential and if he carries on he’ll go far".

With this glittering endorsement and the offensive qualities to thrive from left back, he could be the solution to Gracia's issues, which would only make Marsch's January blunder look even more foolish.