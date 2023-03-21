Liverpool don't boast the most prolific of youth academies, but when the Merseyside outfit unearths a diamond, it glistens brighter than most clubs can dream of.

The salient modern examples, of course, being Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen, but more recently it is Trent Alexander-Arnold to have plied his formative years with the Reds before ascending to the first team and playing an integral role in the illustrious endeavours under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold, who cost the club nothing and is now valued at £80m by Football Transfers, has forged 262 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 15 goals and serving a remarkable 65 assists from his right-back position, instrumental in gleaning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup among other major honours and heralded as "out of this world" for his creative ingenuity by English footballing icon Gary Neville.

The Reds have failed to reach former heights this season, currently battling to preserve coveted status in the Champions League and facing no feasible route toward silverware this season to complement the Community Shield triumph in the campaign's curtain-raiser against Manchester City, and the 24-year-old has been harangued by the masses for his questionable displays, even branded a "training dummy" by journalist Casey Evans for his insipid performance against Real Madrid.

Regardless, he is one of football's brightest stars, and Klopp must now look to replicate the success in nurturing the prodigy to prominence by turning to Layton Stewart, who might just be Liverpool's next big thing.

Who is Layton Stewart?

Granted, Stewart is a striker; Alexander-Arnold is technically a defender.

But the Scouse-born duo bear a semblance in their prolific natures from their respective roles and Stewart could certainly emulate the feats forged by his senior peer over the coming years.

The 20-year-old has exhibited a cutting edge scarcely seen at youth level, scoring 44 goals and assisting seven more from 58 appearances across Liverpool's various youth levels, having also made his senior debut for the Reds in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, playing against third-tier outfit Derby County.

In the Premier League 2 this term, Stewart has been particularly emphatic in his displays, netting ten times from just nine starting appearances and scoring in four consecutive outings since recently returning from injury.

Hailed for his "confident" aura by journalist Andy Kelly, the budding talent is well on his way to earning a more prominent role within Klopp's senior system.

Indeed, if he continues his Midas touch in front of goal, there is no reason why he cannot mirror the incredible success of Alexander-Arnold and flourish at the front of one of European football's most illustrious sides.