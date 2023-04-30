Liverpool return to Premier League action today, seeking to build on their five-game unbeaten run by adding a victory against Tottenham Hotspur to that list.

There is an expectation that the Reds will cruise to a win today, but Ryan Mason has proven at least some ability to get this previously useless squad fighting for the badge. This was exemplified in their 2-2 draw with Manchester United, where they battled from two goals down to salvage a point.

However, that result aside, the Lilywhites have won just once since early March, and even that was a controversial narrow victory over Brighton and Hove Albion. It has been far from smooth sailing for Spurs, who even dismissed their previous caretaker manager in an unprecedented and quite embarrassing fashion.

With this game coming so soon after Liverpool's recent win over West Ham United, changes are to be expected in an effort to maintain fitness as they enter a crucial portion of the campaign.

A win today would see the hosts leapfrog the challengers, with their game in hand still yet to be played.

How will Liverpool line up against Tottenham Hotspur?

With that in mind, Jurgen Klopp could make two changes from the side that won in east London, reverting to the 4-2-3-1 formation that had earned success earlier in the season. This would be in an effort to overload the visitors' three at the back, which has looked fragile in recent weeks.

Alisson will almost definitely remain in between the sticks, behind a back four only slightly altered due to the return of Ibrahima Konate.

Despite Joel Matip shining last time out, scoring the winner and earning the highest match rating, the £100k-per-week centre-back still pails in comparison to the Frenchman. His partnership with Virgil van Dijk is their best bet at silencing the threat of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

The Cameroonian's status as a "cult hero" in the eyes of writer Joel Rabinowitz will do little to keep him in the team today.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will occupy the full-back spots, with the latter hoping to continue his fine form in that new inverted role.

Given the lack of alternatives Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will continue as holding midfielders, but Curtis Jones will drop out to facilitate another forward.

Cody Gakpo will be hoping he can add to his ever-growing goal tally after notching their equaliser on Wednesday, whilst Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have quietly started scoring with regularity now too.

Starting Darwin Nunez for just the second time this month, there will be hope that the boosted form of his teammates can also spark the Uruguayan back into action. The 23-year-old could prove imperative in stretching Spurs' defence, opening up space for the three behind him to strike the killer blow.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Gakpo, Jota; Nunez