Liverpool are reportedly believed to be eyeing a move for an "elite" centre-back when the January transfer window opens, following Joel Matip's injury.

Liverpool suffer Joel Matip injury blow

The Reds are in impressive form at the moment, not necessarily always playing to the best of their ability, but churning out important wins in the Premier League title race. That being said, Jurgen Klopp is having to handle a number of injury problems that are threatening to affect his side's chances of going all the way in 2023/24, with Alisson, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota among the key players currently sidelined.

The most serious injury setback is Matip, however, with the 32-year-old damaging his ACL after landing awkwardly during last weekend's dramatic 4-3 win at home to Fulham. It has been confirmed that the central defender will undergo surgery on the problem and may not play again this season, which could even mean he has featured for Liverpool for the last time. It is a devastating blow for Matip, who has been such a popular figure at Anfield since arriving from Schalke on a free transfer back in 2016.

Klopp could now be wise to look for a replacement for the Cameroonian in the January window, and a fresh claim suggests that the Reds boss may be doing exactly that.

Liverpool want to sign Maxence Lacroix

According to a new transfer update from The Mirror's chief football writer John Cross, Liverpool are keen on acquiring the signature of VfB Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix in January.

"Jurgen Klopp could be forced into the market for a new centre-half - and Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix is on their radar. ‌ Liverpool boss Klopp has lost Joel Matip to a season-ending knee injury after the 32-year-old suffered a ruptured ACL injury. Matip is also out of contract this summer and Liverpool were already looking to strengthen their defence for the long term.

"Lacroix, 23, who was born in France and represented his country at youth level, could be available at £25m-plus but Liverpool would look to try and negotiate for any player into the final two years of their deal."

It is easy to envisage Klopp saying he is content with his central defensive options, often liking to show faith in the players that he has, but not signing a centre-back could feel like an unnecessary risk. Ibrahima Konate is an injury-prone figure, as is Joe Gomez, so it is hard to see them staying fit for the whole season.

Lacroix could therefore be a solid option for Liverpool, with journalist Tobias Kroger describing the 23-year-old as an "elite defender" in the past, and he has shone for Wolfsburg this season, as his stats show below:

Maxence Lacroix in the Bundesliga this season Total Appearances 12 Clearances per game 4.6 Aerial duels won per game 2.3 Tackles per game 1.8 Pass completion rate 85.7%

At 23, Lacroix would be a long-term option for the Reds, and he could give Klopp the depth that he could so badly need between now and the end of the season, in particular, making this one to watch.