Jurgen Klopp shocked the world of football when he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after almost a decade in charge at Anfield. The German has done it all on Merseyside and leaves as the Reds' most successful manager in their Premier League history.

But who is Jurgen Klopp? How many trophies has he won? And could he return to management next season? Everything you need to know about the Reds boss is right here.

Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

With Liverpool top of the Premier League and still in all three cup competitions, you'd be forgiven for thinking that when Klopp revealed that he had an announcement, it would be centred around a possible contract extension. That proved anything but the case, however, as he instead revealed his forthcoming exit.

Speaking to Liverpool's official media channels, Klopp detailed the reason behind his decision: "It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Jurgen Klopp news & rumours

Whilst Klopp was quick to rule out a return to management, saying "if you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no," the rumours have still arrived.

Julian Nagelsmann's contract with the German national team is up after this summer's Euros, creating the need for another candidate to step into the hot seat. And given that Klopp has been linked with the Germany position before, only to turn it down due to his Liverpool commitments, they could return with another attempt - this time without the obstacle of his Anfield role.

Nagelsmann, of course, has been a name mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Klopp at Liverpool in what would be a convenient swap for all parties. That said, as of right now, it is Reds legend and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso who reportedly tops FSG's shortlist, having already made contact.

Jurgen Klopp's salary and net worth

FSG got a return on their investment throughout Klopp's time at the club, winning every major honour available. Klopp's wages reportedly sit at a whopping £15m a year, which is ironically only second to Manchester City's Pep Guardiola in what will feel all too frustratingly familiar for the 56-year-old.

Klopp's net worth, meanwhile, has unsurprisingly gone up and up since arriving at Anfield - and reportedly now stands at around £39m, according to Essentially Sports.

Jurgen Klopp's net spend

The fact that Liverpool have kept up with Manchester City throughout Klopp's tenure speaks volumes about the impact that the Anfield legend has had on the club. That is then made even more impressive by Liverpool's net spend compared to the rest of the Premier League's 'big six' since Klopp's arrival in 2015.

Club Net spend since summer 2015 Manchester United £888m Chelsea £835m Arsenal £696m Manchester City £692m Tottenham Hotspur £484m Liverpool £254m

Astonishingly, it is Manchester United who top the list, with a net spend of over double Liverpool's in the last nine years. Compare silverware during that time, and it says a lot about just how poorly the Red Devils have spent their money compared to Klopp at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's age and height

Now 56 years old, it's no surprise that Klopp doesn't have the energy that he once did to coach his 'heavy metal' football. Although it seems unlikely that we'll see the German in a dugout anytime soon, he could yet make his return to management and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Arsene Wenger, who left Arsenal at 68 years old.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the former Dortmund man could have perhaps made for an emergency centre-back option amid Liverpool's infamous shortage in the 2020/21 campaign, which saw the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho form makeshift partnerships at times.

Jurgen Klopp's partner

An underrated member of Klopp's backroom team is, of course, his wife - Ulla Sandrock. Liverpool fans reportedly have her to thank for keeping hold of their legendary boss for what could prove to be a historic season. According to Jonathan Northcroft of The Times, Klopp came close to quitting midway through last season, before being convinced by his wife to stay put.

Back at the summit, the Liverpool boss may well be glad to have listened ahead of what could be the perfect ending. Sandrock saw her husband arrive, glasses on, once knocked and broken in the joy of celebration and courtesy of Christian Benteke's hand. And, now, having convinced him to stay, she may well watch on as he lifts the Premier League title, glasses no longer needed and a fresh smile that could shine around the entirety of Anfield come May.

Clubs Jurgen Klopp played for

Klopp the manager will go down in history, but Klopp the player will likely go down as something to forget. Not exactly famous for his technical ability on the pitch, the Liverpool legend played for Tus Ergenzingen, Eintracht Frankfurt II, Vik. Sindlingen, Rot-Weiss Frankfurt and most famously Mainz 05, who he would go on to manage. He does, at least, have one famous moment to look back on in his playing career:

Though, it must be said, Klopp will still be remembered for the heavy metal football that he orchestrated rather than the one that he played as a right-back.

Clubs managed by Jurgen Klopp

Those who will best remember both Klopp's managerial ability and his heartfelt connection with the people are the fans of Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool - the three clubs that he has taken charge of in his career. Starting at Mainz, the 56-year-old helped his former club to their first-ever Bundesliga promotion back in the 2004/05 campaign.

From there, Klopp took his success to Dortmund, where he cemented himself among some of the best managers in the world, beating Bayern Munich to the title not once but twice in the Bundesliga, before stepping into the Liverpool dugout with even greater success.

Honours won by Jurgen Klopp

It could be easy to say that Klopp should have won more, given his four Champions League finals and close title race. But the fact is, he has won every major honour that there is to win during his career.

Jurgen Klopp's honours (via Transfermarkt) Years won World's Best Club Coach 18/19, 19/20 Champions League 18/19 FIFA Club World Cup 19/20 Bundesliga 10/11, 11/12 Premier League 19/20 UEFA Super Cup 19/20 DFB-Pokal 11/12 FA Cup 21/22 German Super Cup 13/14, 14/15 Carabao Cup 21/22 Community Shield 22/23

He could yet add to that collection with another four trophies this season as well, given Liverpool's place at the top of the Premier League, in the final of the Carabao Cup, and in the next rounds of the FA Cup and Europa League.

Liverpool's best matches under Jurgen Klopp

Klopp's Liverpool have rarely done things the easy way during his tenure, creating some pure footballing spectacles that will go down in history as games to never forget.

23 Jan 2016: Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool - If ever a game could foreshadow what was to come under Klopp, it was Liverpool's nine-goal thriller against Norwich. The Reds found themselves 3-1 down in the 54th minute before goals from Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and James Milner turned the game on its head by the 75th minute. The drama didn't end there, however, as Sebastien Bassong's late goal had Norwich on course for a point, setting Adam Lallana up to win the game with the last kick to seal the points for Liverpool.

14 April 2016: Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund - Like the Norwich game, Liverpool found themselves down and out at 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund when Marco Reus' strike pierced their chances of a comeback. If Dortmund were somehow unaware of Klopp's ability to pluck a result from almost certain defeat, they certainly were by the final whistle, with Dejan Lovren's last-gasp goal sending Anfield delirious.

14 January 2018: Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City - Man City arrived, unbeaten and on a seemingly unstoppable course towards invincibility. Anfield, however, awaited, as did an afternoon which would signal the start of a great rivalry. The Reds blew the champions-elect away, blistering into a 3-1 lead, with three goals in the space of nine second-half minutes thanks to famous trio Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, before holding on for an iconic victory.

7 May 2019: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona - Perhaps not just Klopp's greatest-ever game, but also the Champions League's. Anfield's magic was on show more than ever as Liverpool did the impossible to knock Barcelona out in the semi-finals.

3-0 down, Lionel Messi to face, with no Firmino or even Mohamed Salah to turn to, up stepped Divock Origi and a corner taken quickly to cement the Reds' place in the history books. The final image could be the one associated with Klopp forever, as he and his players stood arm in arm whilst You'll Never Walk Alone echoed around Anfield.