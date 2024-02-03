The news that Jürgen Klopp is set to leave his position as Liverpool manager at the end of the season shook the Premier League,

However, he still has a job on his hands to end his time at Anfield on a high, with the Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League trophy still up for grabs in a potential quadruple.

One thing that stands in Liverpool's way of extending their lead at the top of the table is a clash with Arsenal this weekend, as the Reds are set to travel to the Emirates Stadium for a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has outlined everything you need to know about what has gone on in the past when Jürgen Klopp and Arsenal have come head-to-head.

Jurgen Klopp vs Arsenal - head-to-head

Jürgen Klopp Wins 14 Arsenal wins 7 Draws 7

Interestingly, Arsenal are a team that Jürgen Klopp has seen plenty of. In fact, he's faced them the second-most times of any team in his managerial career - just behind Bayern Munich - having also come up against the Gunners during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The German has come out on top 14 times, with seven draws and seven losses to go with it (as per Transfermarkt), handing Klopp a 50% win rate. Interestingly, he only won two out of six clashes when facing Arsene Wenger's Arsenal in the Champions League, with Klopp not tasting defeat to the north Londoners at Liverpool until July 2020.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool record vs Arsenal

Matches 22 Wins 12 Draws 6 Losses 4 Goals For 54 Goals Against 28

Since being appointed back in 2015, Klopp has enjoyed a rather dominant time of things when it comes to Arsenal.

The Reds have been free-scoring in the final third, with a whopping 54 goals and just 28 goals conceded in 22 matches. That's almost three goals scored per game against Arsenal.

In fact, Liverpool scored at least three in eight of his first nine clashes against Arsenal as the Reds boss, which include a seven-goal thriller at the Emirates back in 2016 and a 5-5 EFL Cup draw at Anfield in 2019.

Jürgen Klopp's Premier League record vs Arsenal

Matches 16 Wins 9 Draws 5 Losses 2 Goals For 44 Goals Against 22

The German has managed against Arsenal 16 times in the Premier League at Liverpool, and the record looks very good once again, with just two losses, five draws and nine wins.

One of those losses, however, was the Reds' 3-2 defeat in October 2022, when Mikel Arteta's side recorded their first victory over Liverpool in front of their supporters for the first time since the 2014/15 campaign, while the Spaniard was still playing for the Gunners.

Liverpool have now gone three league games without victory against Arsenal - so is the tide turning just as Klopp says goodbye?

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool cup record vs Arsenal

Matches 6 Wins 3 Draws 1 Losses 2 Goals for 10 Goals against 6

Klopp's record in cup competitions is slightly more mixed but positive nonetheless.

The match that really stands out is the 5-5 clash that took place at Anfield in the EFL Cup back in 2019, as Divock Origi scored a 94th-minute equaliser which led to Liverpool securing a 5-4 penalty win in the round of 16.

Arsenal had got their own back of sorts with shootout victories in the 2020/21 Community Shield and EFL Cup, but January's FA Cup success sees Klopp and Liverpool have the upper hand in knockout scenarios.

Jürgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund record vs Arsenal

Matches 6 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 3 Goals For 6 Goals Against 7

Of course, Jürgen Klopp's time at Borussia Dortmund was what really threw him into the limelight, with his passion and celebrations after games, as well as the exciting attacking football the men in yellow were playing on the field.

And, believe it or not, the German encountered Arsenal on six occasions during his seven years in Germany, with Dortmund drawn in the same group as the Gunners on three occasions between 2011/12 and 2014/15.

It was Arsenal who had the upper hand in Europe, though, with three victories in six. However, Klopp's men finished above Wenger's side in two of those three seasons, with the north Londoners still making it through the groups each time.

Jürgen Klopp's biggest win vs Arsenal

We have to go all the way back to 29th December 2018 for Jürgen Klopp's biggest win over Arsenal.

The Reds embarrassed the Gunners 5-1 at Anfield in the Premier League, with a goal from Mohamed Salah and a hat-trick from Roberto Firmino all in the first half, condemning Unai Emery's men - who had taken the lead through Ainsley Maitland-Niles - to an embarrassing defeat.

Jürgen Klopp's biggest loss vs Arsenal

In the 27 games Klopp has faced Arsenal, his biggest loss is certainly nothing to be embarrassed about. Indeed, it's the only time he's been beaten by two clear goals against the Gunners.

It came towards the end of his time at Borussia Dortmund in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League as Arsenal snapped the German club's unbeaten streak in the group stages, with a superb Alexis Sanchez strike sealing the victory after Yaya Sanogo scored his only goal for the club.

Dortmund would win this particular Champions League group on goal difference, having beaten the Gunners 2-0 in Germany on matchday one.

Memorable Jürgen Klopp incidents vs Arsenal

One of the most iconic incidents came recently in a clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at Anfield, as Bukayo Saka collided with Kostas Tsimikas by the dugouts, which led to the Greece international having his manager fall on top of him.

This wasn't taken lightly by Klopp, who was left seething after the incident, with the defender having to be taken off with a broken collarbone.

There seems to be a bit of extra tension in the air whenever Liverpool and Arsenal collide, as back in November 2021, Mikel Arteta and Klopp had to be separated by several members of staff after an altercation broke out, with verbal blows being exchanged.