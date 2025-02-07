Since defeating relegation rivals Ipswich Town last time out, it's been one step forward and two steps back for Southampton following frustrating news both within Ivan Juric's squad and the transfer window.

Southampton injury news

Whilst survival may be still be a world away - 10 points to be exact - victory over Ipswich at least put Southampton on the right path towards attempting the impossible. And it looked as though they were about to follow three points up move with movement in the transfer window, only for their deal to sign Abakar Sylla to collapse in the dying embers of the winter window.

Forced to settle for the reinforcements that they had already welcomed, the Saints will be desperate to see Wellington, Joachim Kayi-Sanda, Rento Takaoka and Albert Gronbaek all leave their mark on Juric's side.

The latter has already enjoyed a rare Premier League victory at St Mary's, having started for the first time in his new side's 2-1 win over Ipswich. But he won't want to stop there even if the Saints will be forced to cope without one senior figure on the injury front yet again in the coming weeks.

As confirmed by Juric, Jack Stephens is facing another spell on the sidelines after only just making his return to the side from a lengthy month-long injury. The Saints boss stated that he is "not optimistic" about his captain's setback in what is a frustrating blow for those at St Mary's.

Left to cover for the experienced defender last time out was Joe Aribo, who filled in at centre-back from his usual role in midfield. Speaking to reporters, he reiterated his willingness to adjust if needed once again in the face of Stephens' injury.

The former Rangers man said: "We are willing to do anything to get over the line. We have to fight together. If I've got to go into a position that I'm not familiar with, then I have to play there to the best of my ability. That's what I was able to do today."

Another setback for Stephens

Just when Stephens is back remains to be seen, but Juric's lack of optimism is certainly not a good sign. The Southampton captain has endured a stop-start season, having missed four of the opening 10 Premier League games through suspension and then nine of the last 10 games through injury from the beginning of December into the new year.

His absence comes at a time when Southampton have needed him most too. The Saints have so far conceded 54 goals in just 24 Premier League games - one more than relegation rivals Leicester City and the most in England's top flight. The argument could certainly be had that with Stephens, that record may have been less damaging.

For now though, Juric must cope without his senior defender once again and search for an internal solution. Whether that sees Aribo drop back once again will certainly be interesting to see in their FA Cup tie against Burnley this weekend.