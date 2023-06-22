Arsenal seem keen to finalise a number of new additions at the very start of the window, with one newer name reportedly high on their list.

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

That's according to The Telegraph, who claim that the Gunners are in talks over a move to sign Ajax's young defender Jurrien Timber.

With Mikel Arteta having viewed the Dutchman as atop of his list of defensive reinforcements for some time now, the versatility of the 22-year-old is of keen interest to the Spaniard.

However, having naturally sent Edu to negotiate such a move, the £50m price tag within the report is one they will seek to break down in order to earn a coup.

Given he has already attracted interest from Manchester United in the past, the north London outfit will want to avoid another blunder akin to when they allowed Lisandro Martinez to slip through their grasp.

Did Arsenal nearly sign Lisandro Martinez?

In the summer of 2022, Erik ten Hag was seeking to kickstart his revolution at Manchester United with a few key additions. However, he saw competition for many, especially those that he sought to bring from Ajax with him.

The Gunners were one such team, who even saw two bids submitted for Martinez before the Red Devils would eventually tempt him. Given that the Argentine has become one of the Premier League's most impressive performers and was voted fans' player of the year by his new club, this has unfortunately gone down as a missed opportunity.

As they are poised to once again battle over another defensive addition, Arteta cannot allow history to repeat itself.

After all, the diminutive centre-back still maintained a 7.12 average rating in his debut league term, a figure upheld through a 100% dribble success rate, two tackles and 3.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It could be argued that Timber represents an even more preferable signing for the north London outfit, given his versatility and standing as the archetypal modern-day defender.

This year for Ajax, the youngster has posted a 7.03 average rating in the league, with his 92% pass accuracy likely of particular interest, via Sofascore.

In fact, when compared against other centre-backs across Europe, it is clear to see just how uniquely outstanding the defender is.

He sits in the top 1% for passes completed, pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, likely enhanced due to his ability to step into midfield and full back, via FBref.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig sought to support these figures, as he claimed: "Not the tallest defender but his understanding of the game, anticipation, pace and ball skills are exceptional."

With a future so impressively bright, Arteta must ensure they do not repeat their Martinez mistake again. Timber is his perfect defender, and he cannot be allowed to join a rival.