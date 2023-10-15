Arsenal have enjoyed a fine start to the new Premier League season, and yet it still feels like Mikel Arteta's men are yet to get out of second gear. Perhaps a big January addition could mark the final piece to complete their squad, reinvigorating their title challenge in the process...

Who could Arsenal sign this January?

Having enjoyed a revolutionary summer which saw them make some huge additions, it felt like an outfit that had been completed and was now ready to topple Manchester City in the chase for the title.

Defeating them last week at the Emirates certainly went a long way towards supporting that notion, but they remain far from reaching their ultimate goal, with much of a long and gruelling season still to be played.

Therefore, perhaps a fresh injection of youthful energy at the midway point could prove pivotal, with their reported interest in Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren clearly supporting such a notion.

Available for a reported £15m, given the vast potential the 18-year-old enforcer boasts, his acquisition could be huge not just in solidifying this year's push for elite honours, but long-term domination that could span the next decade given the sensational talent Arteta is cultivating within such a youthful outfit.

What is Arthur Vermeeren's style of play?

Boasting 49 senior appearances for the Belgian outfit, it is truly immeasurable the experience earned by the dominant midfield titan who is already shining in his homeland.

Whilst last season marked a breakthrough one, the current campaign is poised to be the one that truly puts him on the European map, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig already reserving some of the highest praise for the teenager by branding him: "One of the most complete young midfielders in Europe."

After all, having already posted three goal contributions from the engine room alongside his 1.6 key passes, 1.8 tackles and 8.3 ball recoveries per game in the Pro League, via Sofascore, it would be hard to argue with such a notion.

It could even be argued that his experience at such a young age, and the ease with which Vermeeren is already tackling senior football, he has even more potential than Jurrien Timber, one of their marquee summer signings.

How does Vermeeren compare to Timber?

Although the Dutchman marked a huge deal, joining for a £38m fee, it could be argued that he was not nearly as well-rounded and dominant as the Belgian midfielder is at his age. After all, five years ago saw the 22-year-old still featuring for Ajax's U21s outfit, only just emerging into a side that prides itself on youth promotion.

However, even nowadays the two remain comparable, which actually is indicative of just how special the Royal Antwerp star is. Last season in the Eredivisie, in which Timber's heat map showcased a defender that essentially operated in the areas that a central midfielder would, the 15-cap ace would post an impressive 92% pass accuracy, but saw just 0.4 key passes made per game, alongside 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

Clearly the more economical of the two, the safety he offers is impressive but perhaps limits his ceiling. Meanwhile, Vermeeren is already bettering his defensive contribution from similar areas, whilst adding an attacking element to his name.

There is seemingly nothing he cannot do, with Barcelona's sporting director and former Arsenal favourite Marc Overmars even noting: "The first time I saw him, he reminded me of Xavi and Iniesta, a soccer player of the same profile."

To be compared to such legendary figures further outlines the impossibly high ceiling that the Belgium international already has over Timber, and should Arteta push this move through, he could have a new top talent for the Emirates to enjoy.