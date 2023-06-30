Arsenal could be set to tie up their latest transfer of this busy summer window, according to reports...

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

The latest on Mikel Arteta's pursuit of Jurrien Timber is detailed by Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to update fans on the Gunners' progress. It seems like the completion of such a deal is just around the corner.

Detailing in a short tweet, the Italian journalist would write: "Jurrien Timber deal, now at final stages as revealed earlier. But no medical has been scheduled yet and there are still some details to clarify between clubs. Looks like a matter of time and then Mikel Arteta will have one more top signing."

This added to a prior announcement, in which he suggested a fee of around €48m (£41m) had been submitted by the north London outfit, who are doing all they can to close the gap to Manchester City.

Could Jurrien Timber copy John Stones?

As a ball-playing centre-back, there are few across Europe as technically gifted in his role as Timber. However, unfortunately for Arteta, one of those few features under Pep Guardiola.

John Stones captured the imagination last season with his mesmeric work in advancing the play, as his Spanish boss even sought to employ him in a midfield role as an inverted full-back to maximise these talents.

He recognised the elite skillset the 29-year-old boasted and made the necessary changes to elevate the England international to new levels. He starred in the heart of a side that would go on to claim a famous treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

As per FBref, it was clear to see that such a tactical shift was destined for success. When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, he ranked in the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 4% for pass completion, the top 12% for progressive passes and the top 8% for progressive carries.

This helped him maintain a 7.03 average rating in the league, in which he offered another calming and controlling presence beside Rodri in the engine room.

Having not been afraid to copy his former mentor on occasion, given his current philosophy greatly resembles the revolutionary style of the former Barcelona boss, Arteta could now be set to secure his own version of Stones through Timber.

After all, the Netherlands international actually ranks in the top 1% for all of the aforementioned categories when compared against the same group. He would be more than capable of operating in a similar role, with Rafael van der Vaart even noting: "Timber is so quick, light feet, always sharp, never panicking on the ball. Almost like a great midfielder in defence."

It should come as no surprise to see the 22-year-old also branded a "special, special talent" by journalist and U23 scout Antonio Mango.

As a couple of technically-exceptional defenders, both with the physicality to compete at the highest level too, the Gunners could once again emulate the success of their rivals in the hope it can push them even closer to the levels needed to truly end their monopoly over English football.