Arsenal's constantly-increasing stature in the game is already paying dividends this summer, as they seem set to secure yet another deal...

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

Having already reportedly tempted Kai Havertz to join their revolution, with it well reported that he "only wanted to join Arsenal", Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has now detailed another star who is reportedly desperate to mimic such a move.

Writing on his Twitter, he outlined the Gunners' interest in Ajax star Jurrien Timber and the reciprocal feeling of the Dutchman: "J. #Timber wants to join Arsenal as his move was prepared in detail in the last weeks. #Ajax in negotiations with Arsenal now. Agreement expected between €40-45m. ManUtd no topic as they have a similar profile with Martinez."

With the apex of his price tag settling at this €45m (£39m) fee, this seems one of the more affordable deals given the figures being touted for some of their other potential deals. Given he could strike up a fine partnership with Bukayo Saka down that right flank too, it truly is a tantalising option.

How good is Jurrien Timber?

Although predominantly a centre-back, his immense versatility means that the 22-year-old is just as comfortable as a central midfielder, and therefore also as an inverting full-back.

Such qualities have understandably drawn comparisons with another of the Gunners' technically-proficient defenders, with journalist Sam Dean suggesting he was a "Zinchenko-type player".

When delving into his underlying statistics, it is clear that he is comfortably one of the best ball-playing central defenders in Europe. This aids in the notion that his true potential lies in a more advanced role, perhaps just behind Saka to form a truly potent right side.

FBref details what makes Timber so special, by pitting him against others in that centre-back role across the continent. The youngster still manages to rank in the top 1% for passes attempted, pass completion rate, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

Football writer Anthony Onifade even outlined why the defender would be ideal for Mikel Arteta's fluid system in particular, taking to Twitter: "Jurrien Timber would be EXCEPTIONAL for Mikel Arteta, just as he would be for Erik ten Hag. He’s an elite-level footballer, incredible tactical smarts and intelligence who’d fit into any possession-based side like a glove. A masterstroke if AFC pull this off."

To place such creativity behind Saka could help the England international take his game to another level, despite enjoying a true standout campaign last term. The 21-year-old found the net on 15 occasions, offering up 11 assists too in all competitions whilst featuring in every single league game.

He did all this with the defensively solid but creatively-lacking exploits of Ben White behind him, further emphasising the attacking quality of their young trickster.

After all, the 25-year-old could only muster 0.7 key passes per game in the league. Swapping that out for Timber could prove revolutionary, and might be the catalyst to make Arteta's team true Premier League challengers.