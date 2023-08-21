Arsenal may have enjoyed a fine transfer window thus far, but one recent occurrence has potentially scuppered one of those great successes before they even had the chance to shine...

How long is Jurrien Timber injured for?

Kicking off their Premier League season, the Gunners were in control as they led 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. However, just after the restart one of those summer signings went down off the ball, and was forced off with injury.

It has since been revealed that Jurrien Timber, the star in question, had suffered an ACL injury, with his absence expected to be lengthy.

In fact, CBS Sports sought to detail an exact timeframe for his return, suggesting that it would be at least seven months until fans would see the Dutchman back on the pitch.

With a huge outlay already expended by Mikel Arteta this window, unloading no less than £208m on his four acquisitions, perhaps he could look elsewhere to cut costs but retain similar levels.

Therefore, he should look no further than his academy starlet Reuell Walters.

Who is Reuell Walters?

Whilst the 18-year-old sensation might be an unknown name to many, it will likely not be long before he is a household one given the upward trajectory he is enjoying.

Having already been included within the senior matchday squad on a number of occasions, it is clear that the versatile right-back is already in the thinking of the Spanish first-team head coach.

And now with the injury to Timber, who too stars at both right-back and centre-back, his emergence could be fast-tracked.

Especially given the other similarities he shares with the 22-year-old, as someone confident in possession and boasting a vast maturity of the game despite his youth.

This was outlined briefly during his 2022/23 stint in the Football League Trophy, where he maintained an 84% pass accuracy alongside one interception, 2.3 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Journalist Layth Yousif had sought to bring the teenage gem to the attention of the masses earlier, writing on Twitter in February:

"Reuell Walters, who shines every time I’ve seen him, starts."

He will really need to step up in the absence of the former Ajax man, who had established himself as one of the finest ball-playing defenders in world football before earning his Emirates switch.

When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, he ranked in the top 1% for passes attempted, pass completion rate, progressive passes and progressive carries all per 90, via FBref.

It is therefore pleasing to see Walters having been lauded for his technical prowess too, with Saul Isaksson-Hurst, who previously worked with the youngster in the earlier stages of his career, speaking to The Athletic:

"You can have all the technical and physical qualities in the world but if you don’t have the mentality or personality, that’s going to hold you back. He’s got the full package in that respect.”

Arteta will have aspirations of capturing the Premier League title this campaign, with the injury to Timber sure to have offered a setback to his plans. However, should he put his faith in Walters, the early signs of his fledgling career suggest he could well rise to the challenge and save them millions.