Arsenal are now closing in on their second signing of the summer...

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

That's according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, who took to Twitter to issue an important update on Mikel Arteta's pursuit of Jurrien Timber.

The Ajax man has been a target of the Gunners for some time now, having been embroiled in a transfer saga for the bulk of this summer window. Now, it seems that a breakthrough has been made and the deal is set to come to a conclusion.

The journalist took to Twitter to note: "BREAKING News Timber & Arsenal : Understand it’s almost a DONE DEAL! Last details between the clubs on verge to be clarified now. New details: Total agreement expected in the next 48 hours. Total package: €41m transfer fee And €5m possible bonus payments. Big deal for all parties."

Would Jurrien Timber improve Gabriel Jesus?

Whilst it may seem questionable to suggest that the addition of a centre-back will help improve their striker, Gabriel Jesus is almost certain to receive an influx of additional chances as a result of the integration of the Dutchman.

The Brazilian was famously profligate last campaign, having only notched 11 league goals from an expected goals tally of 14.16.

Whilst one solution might be to work on his finishing in training, simply creating easier chances would be another option that could be instigated as a result of Timber's arrival.

After all, he is far from solely a defensive stalwart who will bolster Arteta's back line. When it comes to progressing play out from the back, there are arguably few in world football as impressive as the 22-year-old.

When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, he ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted, pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, via FBref. He truly has grown into the "special, special talent" that scout Antonio Mango once branded him.

These figures give credence to the suggestion he will likely operate as an inverted full-back, creeping into the engine room to truly exert his will on the game.

Moving into a position of greater influence will likely only boost Arsenal's domination of the ball, and in turn their chance creation.

Should the Dutchman find space in the midfield, his statistics dictate he is more than capable of driving forward and finding an open teammate.

This would likely forge additional gaps for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to attack, to provide a higher quality of goal-scoring opportunities for Jesus.

The former Manchester City star has already proven his ability to be a solid goalscorer, but with Timber's introduction and the domino effect it could cause throughout the starting XI, it might just make their Brazilian marksman unplayable.