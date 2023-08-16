Highlights Arsenal face the devastating blow of Jurrien Timber's lengthy injury absence, forcing them back into the transfer market.

As a result, they could launch a move for one of the most unique defenders around.

A move could cost £34m as they target a Premier League star.

Arsenal are set to be forced back into the market, following the devastating news recently disseminated through the mainstream media…

Who could Arsenal sign to replace Jurrien Timber?

Having hobbled off in the Gunners’ opening-day victory over Nottingham Forest, fans had their worst fears realised on Monday as The Athletic released an article regarding Jurrien Timber’s fitness.

Within, it detailed how the Dutchman’s knee ailment was far more serious than first expected, with his absence expected to be lengthy.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

As such, Mikel Arteta will likely look to add to his summer spending in an effort to offset this hefty blow, with The Express suggesting some potential stand-ins.

One such name is Joao Cancelo, who despite having agreed personal terms with Barcelona, could have his head turned given should the north London outfit offer him a suitable package. After all, they do retain an interest in the Manchester City maverick, who is valued at just €40m (£34m).

What position does Joao Cancelo play?

Despite being a natural right-back by trade, the Portugal international rose to prominence a few years ago when he traded Juventus for the Etihad.

At the time, Pep Guardiola was struggling to nail down a true starter for his left-back spot, and to fill that vacancy he decided to try something new. Slotting the 29-year-old in an unorthodox role, the right-footed gem starred, inverting from defence into midfield and providing plenty contributing to attacks.

His standout campaign arguably came during the 2021/22 season, where he maintained a 7.33 average rating, buoyed by his seven assists, 85% pass accuracy, 1.1 key passes and 2.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

There was little he could do wrong, and everything he touched turned to gold as they strolled to Premier League title success.

His Spanish boss led the praise back in 2020: “He played exceptionally, with the ball and without the ball. He is a special talent. Defensively sometimes he needs to be consistent but when he is consistent, his focus is fantastic. He’s a fantastic guy and a football player.”

Former professional footballer Ahmed Elmohamady supported such a claim, outlining just how much the defender had evolved: “PEP has improved so many players over the years but Cancelo became a world-class player."

This kind of creativity, in the role that Arteta likely envisioned Timber fulfilling for the campaign, would have fans speedily forgetting the frustrating injury saga that is set to drag on.

Last term in the Eredivisie, the 22-year-old’s 7.03 average rating was underpinned by his four goal contributions, paired with a 92% pass accuracy and 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Considering he mainly operated as a centre-back, these were figures sure to improve in the more advanced role set out for him. Especially given, when compared to others in that role across Europe, he still sits in the top 1% for passes attempted, pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries all per 90, via FBref.

If they are to be without the former Ajax star for the bulk of the season, it is certainly worth adding to their ever-growing list of big-money signings acquired this window.

After all, it would all be worth nothing if they allowed such a blow to derail what promises to potentially be the year where they finally overthrow the Citizens.