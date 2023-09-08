Arsenal’s start to the Premier League term had been decidedly unconvincing despite where they sit in the table, as narrow victories over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace either side of a 2-2 draw with Fulham has hardly inspired fans.

However, that was all washed away with their win last weekend, as they dug deep to pull an outstanding win against Manchester United out of the bag with two late strikes.

In a result that could mark a turning point in their early season, Mikel Arteta will hope to use that clash as inspiration to take into their game with Everton in just under two weeks’ time, before their Champions League campaign also gets underway.

However, despite the respite such a victory offered, it was still far from a perfect display, with VAR seemingly salvaging a draw as they chalked off Alejandro Garnacho’s finish that would have surely turned the tie in favour of the visitors.

Arsenal's Premier League seasons Record after five games Final position 2022/23 season 5 wins, 0 draws, 0 losses 2nd 2021/22 season 2 wins, 0 draws, 3 losses 5th 2020/21 season 3 wins, 0 draws, 2 losses 8th 2019/20 season 2 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss 8th 2018/19 season 3 wins, 0 draws, 2 losses 5th

They need to get back to their old ways, where free-flowing football was a prerequisite for every encounter they were involved in.

Whilst it might seem unlikely, perhaps an injection of youth could offer that creative impetus with which they could recapture their spark, especially given the glaring vacancy of Jurrien Timber that they still need to fill.

How long is Jurrien Timber injured for?

Edu’s summer spending marked an incisive showing from the Brazilian, as he welcomed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber way before the Deadline Day.

He acted with speed, and bolstered the key areas where it could be argued that they suffered deficiencies the year prior.

So, to see the Dutchman struck down in just his first league start was a true hammer blow, made even worse by the fact had sustained an ACL injury that will likely see him out for around seven months.

The former Ajax star had shone in his homeland, making a name for himself as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the world. Having just made his big switch to England too, it was a cruel twist of fate to see the 22-year-old now sidelined for so long.

Especially given, when compared to other centre-backs across Europe, he sat in the top 4% for passes attempted per 90, the top 2% for pass completion rate per 90, the top 1% for progressive passes per 90 and the top 4% for progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

However, where there is a negative situation like this it often breeds an opportunity for someone else, with Ben White the star expected to continue to deputise at right-back for the bulk of the campaign.

A solid defender with a history of featuring at centre-back, he has provided balance to Arteta’s system over the last 12 months. The England international's 6.91 average Sofascore rating in the Premier League emphasises this, as a figure upheld by his 1.6 tackles and two clearances per game. Although, it certainly remains a part of their squad that could have been improved, hence their £38m move for Timber.

Despite that, White has been lauded for his services too by Arteta: “I think he is really enjoying it. He finds himself with a bit of freedom and you can see, when he has space, how he likes to attack. I think he is happy there.”

“He has this capacity. Physically he is a really special player. He is very intelligent and very gifted, and he has a lot of courage to play this game. If you tell him to play in midfield, he will. And he will give his best.”

However, in Timber the thought process was clearly to add more creativity to that backline, securing a viable counterpart to Oleksandr Zinchenko on the opposite flank.

So, in an effort to emulate the success earned with the former Manchester City star, who saw his career start as an attacking midfielder, perhaps Arteta could seek to transform one of his malleable young midfielders into the perfect inverted full-back.

Fortunately for him, there already seems to be one brewing in Hale End's James Sweet.

Who is James Sweet?

Billed via Arsenal’s official website as “an indefatigable midfielder with exceptional technical quality”, the fact that James Sweet has already been shining at right-back will likely have Arteta keenly interested.

With all of his career having been geared towards creating chances for others, this new position of his lets him now do so from deep, allowing his defensive credentials to shine too whilst other attacking players can come into the side.

Players of his ilk are the ultimate facilitators, with his role even lauded by academy expert Jeorge Bird: “James Sweet has progressed really well. He looks a major threat down the right with his dangerous crosses.”

The 19-year-old Welshman would be more than capable of stepping up to fulfil Timber’s role with a bit more first-team experience, thus adding that touch of technical class from the right flank that their head coach is likely seeking.

After all, his performances in the EFL Trophy last term offered just a glimpse into the well-rounded asset he has been for the U21s. He maintained an 87% pass accuracy alongside an 80% dribble success rate, whilst also posting three tackles and 1.5 clearances per game too, via Sofascore.

Then, as if to emphasise his growing creativity, his sole performance in this season’s iteration of the competition was a standout one with two key passes recorded.

This has fed into his stellar Premier League 2 showings too, with one goal and one assist in their opening three games. It truly has been an outstanding start to the season for the young defender, who is certainly knocking on the door after years of steadily progressing through the youth setup.

Perhaps, should Arteta hand Sweet that show of faith he needs, the creative full-back could shatter all expectations by growing into the perfect defender to fill a hole during the painful absence of Timber.