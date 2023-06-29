Arsenal have finalised their first move of the summer, but seemingly have no intention to slow down in their pursuit of an even brighter future.

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

This newest addition could now come in the form of Jurrien Timber, who is reportedly the latest to close in on a switch to the Emirates.

Having announced Kai Havertz's arrival only yesterday, this creative Dutch defender could provide a fine partner for the German creator, should Mikel Arteta seek to invert him into midfield.

Journalist James Benge would detail Edu's progress with Ajax, with the CBS Sports account tweeting:

"Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is getting close to joining for around $55m (£44m). @JamesBenge understands Arsenal are optimistic that the deal will progress swiftly in the coming days."

Would Jurrien Timber improve Kai Havertz?

Whilst many might scratch their heads as to where the former Chelsea maestro will feature within their team, Arteta sought to clear up the reasons behind his acquisition: "Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility & is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield & variety to our play."

This suggests that, whilst his favoured role might be in the ten, perhaps his quality elsewhere could see him deployed deeper.

If so, to be partnered beside Timber could prove the perfect platform for him to truly reach the potential that many would argue he failed to fulfil at Stamford Bridge.

Just 49 goal contributions in 139 games for the west London outfit showcases a struggling figure, especially given he scored 18 times in just one season across all competitions before he departed his homeland.

Joining up with this free-flowing outfit now though could help revitalise the 24-year-old, who boasts experience way beyond his years. It seems that his time in England has added an element of steel to his already excellent offensive capabilities, with the Blues now gift-wrapping an all-around monster to their north London rivals.

After all, when compared to other forwards across Europe, Havertz ranks in the top 6% for pass completion, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 10% for tackles per 90, via FBref.

Placing this beside the 22-year-old titan, who can also play in midfield, would be impressive. Indeed, the Dutchman has showcased a quality way beyond others in his role, with his work rate and quality in the engine room potentially allowing the £65m magician to recapture his form of old.

When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, Timber ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted, pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90. This was all whilst maintaining 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in the Eredivisie last term, via Sofascore.

Journalist Casey Evans sought to praise the youngster last summer, as he implored Erik ten Hag to secure a deal for Manchester United. He wrote: "Get him to bring Timber or Martinez with him, both are outstanding."

To potentially have a couple of ball-playing leaders in such key positions could see Arteta enact even more control over each game next campaign, with Edu's stellar recruitment continuing to impress.