Arsenal seem to be closing in on their second transfer of this window, as they move closer to acquiring some defensive reinforcements.

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Arsenal?

The latest update on Mikel Arteta's pursuit of Jurrien Timber unsurprisingly comes from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who only last week noted the famous "here we go" with regard to Kai Havertz.

Now, it seems like the young Dutch defender will be the next to be welcomed to the Emirates, as the Gunners seek to bridge the gap between themselves and the imperious treble-winning Manchester City.

The Italian journalist wrote on Twitter: "Arsenal have submitted second official proposal to Ajax in order to get Jurrien Timber deal done this week. Talks advancing between clubs after £30m opening bid rejected. Personal terms agreed last week on five-year contract."

It is expected the deal will end up costing around €45m (£39m).

How good is Jurrien Timber?

The 22-year-old has all the assets needed to shine within Arteta's possession-dominant system, hence why he has reportedly been so keen on making the move happen. Transferring his skills from Ajax to Arsenal should be seamless.

Given his technical excellence too, it is expected that the Dutchman will shine in more roles than just his natural centre-back position, given how he has proven himself arguably too creative to be shackled at the back.

When compared to others in that role across Europe, he sits in the top 1% for progressive carries and passes per 90, whilst also in the top 4% for progressive passes received and the top 5% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90, via FBref. These are figures seldom seen in a centre-back, further emphasising that his future lies further up the pitch.

It was no surprise therefore to see Rafael van der Vaart note: "Timber is so quick, light feet, always sharp, never panicking on the ball. Almost like a great midfielder in defence."

These outstanding attributes suggest that he will be far more suited to a midfield role, or perhaps as an inverted full-back akin to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Should everything follow Arteta's plan, including the acquisition of West Ham United captain Declan Rice, these two could strike up a formidable and rather surprising midfield partnership similar to how the Ukraine international shone alongside Thomas Partey.

Having been a solid central defender, but with the clear creative qualities to push further forward, this would blend perfectly with the similarly comprehensive star that the England international has become of late.

Last term in the Premier League, the 24-year-old maintained an average rating of 7.19, upheld through his one key passes, 2.1 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, via Sofascore. Indeed, this rating would have made him Arsenal's third-best performer last season as they pushed for the title, and their joint-best tackler.

Thus, with a player of Timber's quality placed beside him instead of Tomas Soucek, and supplementing the quality up front of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, these are numbers certain to improve further.

With creativity, athleticism and defensive steel in abundance to be shared between Rice and Timber, this additional tactical option could forge one of the league's finest engine room pairings and take both of their careers to the next level.