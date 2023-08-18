Arsenal were dealt the cruellest of blows to start off this season, but Mikel Arteta cannot allow that to deter his side from pushing even harder for the Premier League title…

Who could replace Jurrien Timber at Arsenal?

With over £200m spent already and key areas of the pitch bolstered, the Gunners likely felt suitably prepared to once again go to battle with Manchester City for the elite honours.

However, that plan was swiftly torn up just 50 minutes into their opening-day clash with Nottingham Forest after Jurrien Timber pulled up. Reports since have confirmed it is in fact an ACL injury, with the Dutchman set to spend many months sidelined.

As such, it is back to the drawing board for the north London hierarchy, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano offering one solution they could turn to in their hour of need.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now. Inter have Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks. Man United deal stalling due to Maguire situation. …could become option for Arsenal to replace Timber — no decision yet.”

It is expected that the Frenchman will command a fee of around €50m (£43m).

How good is Benjamin Pavard?

Having joined the Bavarian giants back in 2019, it was a slow road for the 27-year-old to establish himself as not only a starter but a truly dependable asset.

However, he has since more than earned that, with former FC Bayern president Uli Hoeneß reserving special praise:

"He has already shown after a few weeks that he will be one of the best transfers that we’ve ever made. For me, what a player costs isn't what matters. It was clear to me that he could be an outstanding signing – particularly because of his great character."

This has certainly proven to be the case, with his most recent performances in their Bundesliga victory proving just how far he has come.

It could even be argued that his arrival would represent an upgrade on Timber, given he occupies similar areas and has phenomenal versatility, as well as a penchant for playing out from the back with poise and power.

As such, when compared to other centre-backs across Europe, he sits in the top 5% for shot-creating actions per 90, the top 1% for both passes attempted and progressive passes per 90, the top 9% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 7% for tackles per 90, via FBref.

There is little he cannot do, and this fed into his 7.36 average rating in the Bundesliga most recently. Posting five goal contributions alongside a 90% pass accuracy and 2.3 tackles per game, he offers solidity and security in equal measure, with experience far beyond that of the 22-year-old he could be set to usurp, via Sofascore.

After all, the former Ajax gem could only manage a 7.03 average rating of his own in the Eredivisie last season, buoyed by four goal contributions, and a 92% pass accuracy - but just 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

For all his stability and the metronomic presence he provides from the back, Pavard can offer the same if not more, plus boasts a title-winning pedigree to rival most in world football. Four Bundesliga titles and one Champions League are brushed aside due to his World Cup triumph, with his trophy cabinet truly exceptional.

Timber's career may well reach those heights, but for now, he remains incomparable with the France international likely ready for a new challenge.