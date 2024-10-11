Tottenham Hotspur’s recruitment of youth talents over the last couple of years has been exemplary, with the club shifting their focus to signing players who have the potential to be special in North London over the coming years.

Lucas Bergvall is just one example of the club’s recent transfer activity, signing from Djurgarden this summer, with the 18-year-old already featuring eight times this season for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The Swedish youngster has already proved that he’s more than capable of being a regular first-team squad member, aiding his development and allowing him to reach the potential he possesses.

Spurs also agreed a deal for centre-back Luka Vuskovic last summer, with the club forking out £12m for his services despite being just 16.

He’s already scored four times on loan for Belgian side Westerlo this season, appearing to be a real threat in both boxes despite now being just 18 years of age.

However, the club also currently employ a superb youngster who’s made a huge impact on Postecoglou’s first team squad over the last couple of weeks.

Brennan Johnson’s stats in 2024/25

Welsh winger Brennan Johnson moved to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last summer for a huge £47.5m from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

However, at times, it’s not been as successful as the 23-year-old would’ve envisioned, often being benched and often coming under fire for his below-par displays - as demonstrated in recent weeks.

The attacker was subject to abuse on social media, so much so that Johnson was forced to deactivate his Instagram account just to prevent any further backlash.

Undoubtedly, a select group of the fanbase took their frustration too far, but ever since the incident, the Welshman has found the form of his career - scoring in six consecutive matches for the very first time.

Brennan Johnson's recent run for Tottenham Hotspur Date Opponent Minutes Goals 18th September Coventry City 72 1 21st September Brentford 70 1 26th September Qarabağ 45 1 29th September Manchester United 76 1 3rd October Ferencvaros 25 1 6th October Brighton 90 1 Stats via FotMob

As a result, he’s now a key part of Postecoglou’s side - a stark contrast compared to just a couple of weeks ago.

The injury to Heung-min Son has seen a lack of goals, with the 23-year-old stepping up and taking responsibility at the top end of the pitch alongside club-record signing Dominic Solanke.

However, he could be aided in his attempts in attacking areas by the potential signing of one player who’s appeared on the club’s radar in recent days.

Spurs interested in landing talented sensation

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Spurs are battling Aston Villa over the signature of 23-year-old attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc.

The Czech Republic ace, who currently plies his trade for Viktoria Plzen, has enjoyed an excellent 12 months, registering 28 goals since the start of last season, along with nine assists - potentially providing an added attacking threat to Postecoglou’s side.

Sulc, who’s previously been dubbed as “incredible” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be allowed to leave the Czech side if the right price tag is met, according to boss Miroslav Koubek, but at this point, it’s unclear what the fee could be.

The attacking midfielder’s talents could play perfectly into the hands of current Spurs ace Johnson, with his assist tally undoubtedly handing the 23-year-old an increase in opportunities within the final third.

Sulc could also be the club's next Christian Eriksen, with Kulig claiming that the Plzen star is a similar player to the former Spurs fan-favourite, with his creativity and eye for a forward pass often catching the eye.

When delving into the 23-year-old's stats from last season, the comparison is understandable, with Sulc averaging a tally of 0.6 progressive carries into the opposition penalty area per 90 last season, compared to Eriksen's tally of 0.3 per 90 in the 2017/18 season - a campaign that saw the Dane register 26 goal contributions in all competitions.

Postecoglou’s side may face stiff competition for his signature in the months ahead, but Sulc’s talents would massively improve the club’s forward line, particularly if he can replicate the impact of a figure like Eriksen, who chalked up 69 goals and 88 assists in 305 games during a stellar stint in north London.

Sulc's own goalscoring and creative quality is evident given the numbers produced over the last year, with Spurs needing to act quickly if they’re to continue their current of investing in youth prospects.